Agencies

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Police unit sent to Manus

Paramilitary police have been deployed for three months to a refugee encampment on Manus Island amid “daily” suicide attempts and rising tension there, Manus Provincial Police Commander David Yapu said yesterday. The unit has a reputation for brutal tactics and has in the past been accused of rape and murder. The would-be refugees have been refused access to Australia and moved to the remote island and the Pacific nation of Nauru, where they have remained in limbo for years. They had hoped that an expected win for Australia’s opposition Labor Party in May 18 elections would open up new options for resettlement. The surprise return to power of the conservative coalition of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison prompted a rash of suicide attempts among asylum-seekers on Manus.

HUNGARY

Hopes fade after boat crash

Hopes of finding any more survivors from a boat accident on the Danube river in Budapest were fading yesterday, with 21 people still missing most of them South Korean tourists. Police and army boats continued search operations for a second night, but their work has been hampered by high river levels and a strong current after weeks of heavy rain. The Mermaid sightseeing boat overturned after colliding with a much larger river cruise ship on a busy stretch of the Danube on Wednesday evening. At least seven South Korean tourists were killed and 21 people remain missing — including the boat’s captain and a crew member, both Hungarian. Only seven people are known to have survived. Late on Thursday, police announced that the captain of the larger ship, the 135m four-story Viking Sigyn, had been taken into custody and “questioned as a suspect ... in relation to ‘endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths.’”

COLOMBIA

Venezuelan aid redistributed

US-supplied humanitarian aid that was earmarked for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is now to be distributed in Colombia, officials said on Thursday. Colombia’s government said that it had reached the decision with the US and representatives of Guaido, because of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s continued “blocking” of the aid. In a statement, the national disaster agency said that some of the aid would now be redistributed to some of the 1.2 million Venezuelan migrants who have crossed into Colombia fleeing hyperinflation and shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Poor Colombians would also benefit, it said. Whatever remaining amounts of aid not distributed inside Colombia or directly controlled by the US Agency for International Development would continue to be stored on behalf of Guaido, the agency said.