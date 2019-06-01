Brazilians unite against education cuts

AFP, BRASILIA

Tens of thousands of protesters on Thursday took to the streets in dozens of cities in Brazil for a second nationwide demonstration in as many weeks over the government’s plan to slash education spending.

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has provoked outrage among students and teachers over its proposal to freeze 30 percent of discretionary spending for public universities in the second half of this year.

A suspension of post-graduate scholarships for students in science and the humanities has also fueled anger.

Protests began in the capital Brasilia in the morning and spread across the country to about 100 cities, in some cases occupying entire city blocks, reporters said.

“The main message is that a 30 percent cut to education is absurd and makes it impossible for higher education in this country,” said Lina Vilela, a teacher at the Brasilia rally, where protesters held posters with messages such as: “Our books and pencils are our weapons.”

Karina Afonseca said that she was protesting against “the intellectual setback” Bolsonaro’s actions would cause in Brazil.

“I’m here for those who are poor and deserve the right to quality public education,” social services student Kaio Duarte said. “I’m worried that the next generation won’t have all of the rights to education that I have had.”

In Rio de Janeiro, protesters carried signs describing Bolsonaro as “the enemy of education.”

“We can’t simply pretend everything is OK — it is not OK,” said university student Isadora Duarte, 24.

The Brazilian Ministry of Education warned in a statement that teachers, students and even parents were not permitted to participate in protests during school hours.

Some students and school officials at the demonstration in Rio declined to speak to reporters, hoping to avoid any potential penalties, but Isadora Duarte said she sees it differently.

“Protesting is the only way we can show that we don’t agree with the government,” she said. “We’re in a democracy, we have the right to disagree.”

Architect and researcher 42-year-old Guilherme Adamo, who marched in Sao Paulo among protesters holding signs that read “Brazil united for education,” said he wants the government to listen and to “invest in the future.”

“This government lacks dialogue with society,” he said.

Tens of thousands protested across Brazil on May 15 — the first nationwide demonstration since Bolsonaro took power in January, which underscored growing opposition to the embattled president.

Bolsonaro, who has railed against socialism as he seeks to promote his ultraconservative ideas, described the May 15 protesters as “useful idiots” and accused leftist militants of stoking the rallies.