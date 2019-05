‘Egg boy’ donates to attack victims

Reuters, SYDNEY

An Australian teenager dubbed “Egg Boy” for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said that he has given almost A$100,000 (US$70,000) donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he “egged” Australian Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting “Muslim fanatics” migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident, but he quickly became a cause celebre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons.

Donations flooded in to fund his legal defense.

However, Connolly late on Tuesday said that he would give away A$99,922 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.

“I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn’t mine to keep,” Connolly wrote on Instagram. “To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you.”

A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshipers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders and engaging in a terrorist act.

He has not been required to submit a plea and is next due to appear in court on June 14.