AUSTRIA

Kurz vows to take back job

Ousted leader Sebastian Kurz, 32, on Monday started his campaign to take back the chancellery after his estranged coalition partners in the Freedom Party joined the opposition in a vote to dismiss him. The youngest Austrian head of government also became the shortest-serving and the first to be thrown out of office since the nation was reconstituted after World War II. President Alexander Van der Bellen yesterday appointed Minister of Finance Hartwig Loeger acting chancellor. An interim administration is to be named in the coming week that can govern until snap elections are held in September. “Parliament decided today, but at the end of the day, in September, in a democracy the people decide,” Kurz said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

INDIA

Everest claims 11th fatality

A US climber has died after descending from Everest, officials said yesterday, taking this season’s toll to 11, including several deaths blamed on overcrowding on the world’s highest mountain. Christopher John Kulish, 61, had already climbed the 8,848m peak and was safely back at a camp below the summit on Monday evening. “All of a sudden he had a heart problem and passed away at South Col, according to his expedition organizers,” said Mira Acharya, from the tourism department. The government issued a record 381 Everest permits this season and a short weather window resulted in some teams waiting several hours in the dangerous “dead zone,” running out of oxygen supplies and risking exhaustion.

MYANMAR

Soldiers in massacre freed

Seven soldiers jailed for killing a group of Rohingya Muslims have been released from jail, despite serving less time than two reporters imprisoned for exposing the massacre. Prisons Department Director-General Myint Soe told reporters the soldiers were “no longer in detention,” declining to give any further information. Four officers and three soldiers were sentenced last year to 10 years with hard labor for killing 10 Rohingya villagers. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who helped expose the killing, were jailed in September last year for seven years on charges linked to their reporting. They were granted a presidential pardon this month after spending more than 500 days in jail.

AUSTRALIA

Sydney restricts water

Sydney yesterday announced its first major water restrictions in a decade, putting limits on homes and businesses amid a record-breaking drought. The New South Wales government said the greater Sydney region water catchments were experiencing some of the lowest flows since the 1940s and that the restrictions would be enforced from next week. People in Sydney can be fined up to A$220 (US$150) or businesses up to A$550 for leaving a hose running or using a sprinkler system to water their gardens.

INDIA

Tainted liquor kills five

Five people died and 19 were being treated in hospital after drinking spurious liquor in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a district official said yesterday. The victims fell ill after consuming the liquor on Monday night and were taken to a hospital, where three of them died, district magistrate Udai Bhanu Tripathi said. Two more died en route and 19 were being treated. State officials would make every effort to hunt down the culprit and assist the bereaved families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Twitter.