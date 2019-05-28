Washington sees possible Rolling Thunder finale

AFP, WASHINGTON

More than 100,000 flag-bearing bikers, many of them Vietnam veterans, roared through Washington on Sunday in an annual “Rolling Thunder” ride, with US President Donald Trump vowing to keep the Memorial Day spectacle alive.

Spectators lined the route from as the riders set off from the Pentagon, making their way to the National Mall.

It had been billed as the last national Rolling Thunder ride by its organizers, but Trump, who loves a parade, appeared to offer a reprieve.

“The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come. It is where they want to be, & where they should be,” Trump tweeted from Japan. “Thank you to our great men & women of the Pentagon for working it out!”

The Pentagon had no comment, referring questions to the White House, which offered no details on what had been worked out.

The current plan is still for this year’s ride to be the group’s last in Washington, Rolling Thunder president Joe Bean told CNN.

“This is our final ride in Washington, DC. Until we can get into the White House and talk to President Trump and see what he can do for us — this is our final ride in Washington,” the network quoted Bean as saying.

However, for Ron Galey, a US Navy veteran who served in Vietnam in 1968 to 1969 and has taken part in every Rolling Thunder ride since 1990, Trump’s tweet offered hope for future rides.

“Trump said it’s not over, so it is not over, and he is the boss of those guys and he keeps his word,” Galey said.

Many pro-Trump banners were visible among the bikers forming up for the parade, a leather-clad, red-white-and-blue tribute to US soldiers missing in the Vietnam War.

The huge motorcycle rally began in 1988 with fewer than 3,000 participants under the motto “We will never forget.” The goal was to press for an accounting of those missing in Vietnam.

Over the years, it has grown into a rumbling combination of protest and parade.

Riders end up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the nearby Lincoln Memorial for speeches and a concert on the eve of Memorial Day.

Unlike Veterans Day in the US, which honors all military veterans in November, Memorial Day — on the last Monday in May — is aimed specifically at remembering those who died while serving in the US armed forces, were prisoners of war or remain unaccounted for.