Former ‘dorm chef’ still cooking up culinary buzz

AP, NEW YORK

Jonah Reider became an object of media fascination when he opened a sophisticated supper club in his Columbia University dorm that briefly became one of New York City’s most coveted reservations.

Three years after graduation, the “dorm chef “ is still cooking up culinary buzz.

His club, Pith, has a new incarnation. After a short life in a Brooklyn townhouse, he is now cooking for small groups at his high-rise apartment near Wall Street.

Reider flew overseas this spring to make a television pilot in Japan that features the lanky American presenting Japanese food traditions many younger people there have abandoned. He is also planning to open a grilled cheese sandwich shop in Tokyo.

He has launched a US company called Alto that sells honey, olive oil and salt infused with cannabidiol or CBD, the legal cannabis derivative, and tetrahydrocannabinol or THC in Oregon.

That is not bad for a 25-year-old with no professional training as a chef — and lots of disdain for the “dorm chef” moniker that made him famous.

“That’s history; I’ve done so much more since then and I don’t want to be identified that way,” he said.

NOT A CHEF

Do not call him a chef either, he added with a grin.

“I think of myself as a good home cook. The food is upscale, but very simple,” he said, explaining that he’s trying to inspire people to host friends and family at home rather than overspending at fancy restaurants.

“I think the best meals are happening in people’s homes,” he said on a recent morning as he surveyed Manhattan’s Union Square greenmarket for a Pith dinner the next night. “I want to show people how joyful cooking can be.”

Reider’s informal kitchen training started during childhood in Newton, Massachusetts, in a family that loved to cook.

He landed on New York’s foodie scene as a Columbia University senior in 2015, when a review of his dorm meals in the campus newspaper led to wider media coverage and a 4,000-person waiting list.

The icing on the cake came when Reider appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, serving the television host a phyllo dough dessert filled with black truffle-infused honey and a side of pear nectar sorbet.

The university was not thrilled with the young entrepreneur’s venture — costing each guest about US$15 for groceries — and booted the economics major from the dorm, but not before Reider won kudos from renowned culinary expert Ruth Reichl, who said his food was “impossible to stop eating.”

Since graduation, he has managed to earn a living as an innovative cook, hired by corporations and individuals to take his unique pop-up creations around the world, from Italy and Japan to Australia and New Zealand.

He has prepared food linked to events sponsored by the likes of Google, Penguin Random House, KitchenAid, Jaguar Land Rover and even the government of Malaysia.

After Columbia, the graduate rented a room in a Brooklyn hedge fund manager’s townhouse where he staged a series of Pith dinners, with tickets going for US$95 plus a US$45 wine pairing.

He said he wanted to prove he was capable of producing high-end professional meals.

He also gave free cooking lessons to public schoolkids.

At that table last year, he met “the love of my life” — a Belgian-born college student whose brother gave her the dinner as a birthday gift.

Romance blossomed and the pair now split the rent for a tiny Manhattan apartment they have stylishly redecorated in the Art Deco high-rise with a spectacular New York Harbor view.