UK wakes up to student mental health plight

AFP, LONDON

Former business student Greg used to resort to drink and drugs to get to sleep — a common story at British universities struggling to adapt to growing concerns about student mental health problems.

“I was super, super depressed,” said Greg, now aged 26.

About half of the 37,500 students interviewed by The Insight Network, a therapy provider, used drugs and alcohol “as a means of coping with difficulties in their lives.”

One in five reported suffering from mental health issues, mostly depression and anxiety, according to the survey conducted at 140 British universities. In Greg’s case, it was a combination of factors at play, including the disappointment of not liking his course and coping with having more time on his hands.

The end of a five-year relationship, on top of the death of his grandparents, however, made things even worse, he said, asking not to be identified by his full name.

Dominique Thompson, a doctor who has treated students for 20 years, said their anxiety could be debilitating and was “not about feeling a bit stressed about exams.”

“They would not be able to go out with friends, to go to their lectures, to study, to read... they stop socializing, leaving their room,” she said.

And students with depression sometimes develop “suicidal thinking,” she added.

Over the past decade, the proportion of British students reporting mental disorders has “significantly increased,” a study showed.

From 0.4 percent in 2008, the figure rose to 3.1 percent last year, the study of nearly 2.3 million students published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency showed.

However, “we do not know how much of this increase is due to increased awareness of mental health conditions, the willingness of students to report such conditions, or a genuine increase in the prevalence of mental health conditions,” the agency said in written comments to Agence France-Presse

Jolted into action, the government in March announced the creation of a new working group “to support students to deal with the challenges” of starting in higher education.

“Our universities are world leading in so many areas and I want them to be the best for mental health support too,” British Secretary of Education Damian Hinds said at the time.

Students often impose “extremely high, often unrealistic, expectations” on themselves and have difficulty coping with failure, said Andrew Hill, director of a wellbeing research group at York St John University.

There is also anxiety associated with “seeing mistakes in your work, or that others will spot mistakes you have made,” he said.

Social media, with its visibility and reach, have also contributed to the pressure on young people, Thompson said.

“Cake baking is now a competition, putting on makeup is a competition, sewing, painting, sculpture... You name almost anything that could have been fun and relaxing, it’s now become a competition,” she said.

“They’re ... 24/7 under the microscope because of their social media,” she said, adding that the rise in student mental disorders was an international phenomenon.

Students also battled the feeling that it was “no longer enough” to have a university degree because they were now so common, she said.

Another factor can be “helicopter parents,” who micromanage their children’s busy activity-packed routines while they are still at school, leaving them at a loss once they have to manage on their own, she said.