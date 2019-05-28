Political novice wins Lithuanian presidential race

AFP, VILNIUS

Gitanas Nauseda, a center-right independent and political novice, won Lithuania’s presidential runoff in a race marked by low populist sentiment and concerns over inequality in the Baltic eurozone state.

Although Lithuanian presidents do not directly craft economic policy, bread-and-butter issues have dominated the race.

Experts said that by choosing between two pro-EU, center-right candidates in the runoff, Lithuanians who see the EU as a source of prosperity and security bucked growing euroskeptic and populist sentiment in the bloc.

Vowing to build a “welfare state,” Nauseda said he would bridge the gap between rich and poor in Lithuania, which is among the most pronounced in the 28-member EU.

He added that he would seek to bring urban and rural Lithuanians closer together.

“All people can live with dignity in this small country,” the 55-year-old former bank adviser and economist told reporters as he claimed victory at his campaign headquarters in the capital, Vilnius, following Sunday’s vote.

Nauseda also hinted he wanted to soften Lithuania’s often sharp rhetoric toward Russia, but insisted that relations could only be improved if Moscow changes its policy toward Ukraine.

Challenger Ingrida Simonyte, a conservative-backed independent MP conceded defeat, telling public broadcaster LRT she had wished Nauseda “success in uniting Lithuanian people.”

Nauseda scored 65.86 percent of the vote ahead of 32.86 percent for Simonyte based on full official results from all 1,972 polling stations.

Vilnius voter Jonas Jovaisas, 25, said that Nauseda’s lack of party affiliation made him the most suitable to lead the nation.

“He doesn’t depend on any political party and that will help him to work with any parliament or government,” he said after voting.

Nauseda is to replace popular President Dalia Grybauskaite, a 63-year-old independent who cannot run for a third consecutive term.

Dubbed the “Iron Lady” for her hard line on Russia, Grybauskaite is tipped as a possible for European Council president.

Lithuania is struggling with a sharp population decline owing to mass emigration to western Europe by people seeking better opportunities.

The rivals pledged to bridge the rich-poor divide in the nation of 2.8 million where, despite solid economic growth, almost 30 percent are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, especially in rural areas.

Growth is forecast at 2.7 percent this year, higher that 1.1 percent average in the 19-member eurozone, but income inequality is still among the highest in the EU.

Decades of TV appearances as an economic expert have made the married father-of-two a household name reputed for his intelligence, calm and moderation.

However, critics have said his platform is too vague, and see his political inexperience and business links as liabilities.