Morrison unveils Cabinet line-up

The Guardian

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled his new-look ministry, breaking his commitment to retain Melissa Price as environment minister and replacing her with Sussan Ley.

Morrison said Price had “asked for a new challenge” and would now serve as defense industry minister.

Ley will be one of a record seven women in the Cabinet, including the first ever female agriculture minister, Bridget McKenzie.

Morrison has given Minister of Energy Angus Taylor, responsibility for emissions reduction.

Barnaby Joyce has lost his role as special drought envoy, with responsibility for drought transferred to former minister of agriculture and water resources David Littleproud, who remains in the Cabinet.

Morrison ally Stuart Robert is one of the big winners from the reshuffle, entering the Cabinet as minister for government services with responsibility for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Another key Morrison ally, Alex Hawke, becomes the minister for the Pacific and international development and assistant defense minister, while as flagged before the election, Linda Reynolds is the new defense minister.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne will also become minister for women, while Ken Wyatt will become the first Indigenous Cabinet minister in Australia’s history, as the new minister for Indigenous affairs.

Michaelia Cash will remain in the Cabinet, responsible for employment, skills, small and family business, but industrial relations will shift to Attorney General Christian Porter, who will also become manager of government business in the lower house.

Paul Fletcher becomes the minister for communications, cybersafety and the arts, while Anne Ruston will be minister for family and social services.

Minister of Finance Mathias Cormann and Minister of Health Greg Hunt kept their portfolios, but gained additional responsibilities.