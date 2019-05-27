Modi reappointed as prime minister

AP, NEW DELHI

India’s president on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi as the prime minister, soon after newly elected lawmakers led by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose him as their leader following a thunderous victory in national elections.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet that he also asked Modi to forward the names of those to be appointed as ministers in his government, and the date for swearing-in for his second five-year term as prime minister.

Modi and some leaders of his alliance met the president earlier on Saturday.

Media reports said that Modi is likely to be sworn in by Kovind on Thursday.

Critics say Modi and his party have applied divisive policies and used a Hindu-first strategy, but Modi said after Saturday’s vote that “this election has become a movement of social unity.”

“It is generally said that the election divides, creates distances, makes walls. But the 2019 elections have worked to break the walls,” he said in his address.

BJP President Amit Shah announced Modi’s name as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in a meeting of the lawmakers in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.

The Election Commission announced that the BJP won 303 out of 542 seats in the lower house of parliament after the official vote count from the six-week-long election was completed on Friday.

That was well beyond the simple majority a party in India needs to form a government.

The BJP’s top rival, the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, won 52 seats, and the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 22.

Gandhi, whose great-grandfather, grandmother and father were all prime ministers, personally conceded his seat, long a Congress party bastion, to his BJP rival, Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, marking the end of an era for modern India’s most powerful political dynasty.

The BJP’s victory was largely seen as a referendum on Modi’s Hindu nationalist politics that some observers say have bred intolerance toward Muslims and other religious minorities.

In other news, Surendra Singh, an aide to Irani was shot dead overnight, police said yesterday.

Singh worked closely with Irani in the Amethi constituency, which Gandhi’s family had held almost continuously for four decades, and distributed sweets and paraded with celebrating supporters on Friday, his relatives said.

He had gone to sleep on the veranda outside his home when unidentified gunmen shot him, Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar told reporters yesterday.

“Some unknown people have fired on him and he died due to firearm injury,” Kumar said.

Seven people have been arrested, but it is too early to draw conclusions about a motive, he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters