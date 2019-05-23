Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Official expedites coal mine

A state government leader yesterday intervened to fast track a proposed coal mine days after voters rejected tougher action to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the country’s general election. The Carmichael mine proposed by India’s Adani Mining in the state of Queensland was a bitterly polarizing issue ahead of the election, which returned the conservative coalition government for a third three-year term. The election results defied opinion polls that suggested that the center-left Labor Party would win the government and implement its policies of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The coalition had committed the nation to a target of 26 to 28 percent in the same time frame.

NEW ZEALAND

Abuse by lawmakers ‘rife’

Speaker Trevor Mallard, the lawmaker in charge of parliament, yesterday said that he fears a rapist works in the building after an inquiry exposed the toxic work culture that staffers endure. Mallard said he was disturbed by the findings of the independent inquiry, which said that bullying, harassment and other abusive conduct were rife in the parliament. The most serious accusations concerned three sexual assault allegations against an unnamed man. “We’re talking about serious sexual assault. Well, for me, that’s rape,” he told Radio New Zealand, saying that he did not know the identity of the alleged perpetrator. “I get the sense that the man is still on the premises,” he said, adding that he hopes the women involved would contact police directly and receive support from rape counseling services.

INDIA

Officials deny altered ballots

The Election Commission has rejected opposition fears of possible tampering of electronic voting machines ahead of today’s vote count to determine the outcome of the national elections. Authorities yesterday tightened security at counting centers where the electronic voting machines have been kept in strong rooms. Opposition parties were stunned by exit poll projections from mainstream TV channels of a massive victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

GABON

Officials sacked over timber

President Ali Bongo on Tuesday announced the dismissal of Vice President Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou and Minister of Forestry and the Environment Guy Bertrand Mapangou amid a scandal over the smuggling of precious timber. There have been calls for Mapangou to resign after the theft of hundreds of seized containers of kevazingo, a rare wood considered sacred. Nearly 5,000m3 of kevazingo worth US$7.8 million was found at two Chinese companies in Libreville in February and March, but 353 of the containers — which had been confiscated — disappeared.

TURKEY

Troops gets Russian training

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar has said that military personnel are receiving training to operate the S-400 missile defense system, despite US and NATO objections to Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian technology. The government was “making preparations” and “considering all options” against possible US sanctions over the purchase, Akar told reporters on Tuesday. The government has repeatedly said that the S-400 agreement is a “done deal” and cannot be canceled, but Akar said that US officials insist that “no deal is a done deal.”

FRANCE