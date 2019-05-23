Japan says to go surname-first with Japanese names

The Guardian, TOKYO

Japan’s foreign minister has asked international media organizations to use the family name first when writing Japanese names — as is customary in the Japanese language — in an attempt to reverse a century of linguistic convention.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono — or perhaps that should be Kono Taro — said that foreign media should follow the same practice that they use when reporting on other Asian countries where the family name traditionally comes first, followed by their given name.

As an example, Kono said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s name should be written as Abe Shinzo.

Some see the request as part of a movement, led by the conservative Abe, to demonstrate a growing confidence in Japan’s culture and history as it prepares for more than a year in the international spotlight, first with the G20 summit, followed by the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and then next year’s Olympic Games.

Kono suggested that the change should be introduced in time for the G20 — being held in Osaka in late next month — when visiting leaders would include Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose names are written in English in the order that they appear in their native languages — surname first.

“I plan to ask international media organizations to do this,” Kono told reporters, adding that local media with English-language services should also consider adopting the change.

The practice of putting given names first gained wide acceptance during the late 19th century and early 20th century, when Japan looked to Europe as it sought to modernize its economy and military.

Historically, the public appears divided on the proposal. In a 2000 poll by the Japanese Cultural Affairs Agency, 34.9 percent of respondents preferred the Japanese order, while 30.6 percent liked the Western order better and 29.6 percent had no preference.

Kono, a fluent English speaker who was educated in the US, has made no secret of his desire to promote the change, saying that earlier this year the foreign ministry was considering applying the name reversal to official documents.

His business card introduces him as “KONO Taro.”

Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Masahiko Shibayama is among those who support the change, saying that this week his ministry would recommend a reversion to the Japanese system among public bodies, educational institutions and the media.

Shibayama cited a 2000 report by the education ministry’s

National Language Council recommending the switch, saying that it reflected “respect for cultural diversity” among different countries, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the change might be problematic.

“We have to consider a lot of factors, including convention,” he said.

While the surname-first approach has become commonly used in English-language textbooks for middle-school students, Kono’s proposal could encounter resistance among Japanese companies with a strong global presence.

Uniqlo, Honda and Rakuten have all adopted the Western name order for company literature.

Last month for the first time, experts drew on Japanese classical literature for inspiration when deciding a name for the new imperial era: Reiwa (“beautiful harmony”), breaking with the tradition of drawing on characters from classical Chinese literature.