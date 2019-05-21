Japan wants South Korean war labor claim arbitrated

AFP, TOKYO

Japan yesterday said it wants to bring a bitter dispute with South Korea over compensation for wartime laborers to a panel for arbitration.

Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained after South Korea’s top court last year ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation to victims of a wartime policy of forced labor.

The ruling drew the ire of Tokyo, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe describing the decision as “impossible.”

Japan yesterday said it now wants the issue referred to an arbitration panel, under the terms of an agreement signed by the two countries in 1965.

“The Japanese government has communicated to the South Korean side that we will refer the matter to arbitration,” the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The South Korean government has an obligation under the Agreement on the Settlement of Problems, and the Japanese government strongly demands South Korea accept arbitration,” it said.

Under the terms of the treaty, each country names one representative to the panel, and those two members jointly select an additional member from a third country.

The treaty was signed alongside a main agreement that normalized relations between the two countries in 1965.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would review the request.

“The government will prudently look into it, factoring in all related elements concerning the move by the Japanese side,” it said.