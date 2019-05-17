Swiss to vote on Sunday on tightening gun laws

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland

The Swiss are to vote Sunday on whether to bring the nation’s gun laws in line with EU legislation, with the government warning a “no” could threaten relations with the bloc.

A demand from the EU that Switzerland toughen its gun laws has prompted a rare national debate over firearm ownership in the wealthy Alpine nation, which has a deeply rooted gun culture.

While the government has cautioned that the new legislation is crucial to maintaining an array of treaties with the EU, the proposal sparked a fierce pushback from the gun lobby and shooting enthusiasts, who gathered enough signatures to trigger a vote under Switzerland’s famous direct democratic system.

Brussels changed its own weapons laws two years ago following a wave of deadly terrorist attacks across Europe, slapping bans on certain types of semi-automatic firearms.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but it is bound to the bloc through an array of intricately connected bilateral agreements.

Bern has cautioned that a “no” vote would entail Switzerland’s exclusion from the visa-free Schengen travel region and the Dublin accords regulating Europe’s asylum-seeking process.

This would have far-reaching consequences for security, asylum and even tourism, and would cost the country “several billion Swiss francs each year,” it said.

Most of the arguments for changing the law are economic, in a country that has rarely seen the kind of mass shootings that have happened in other countries

Philippe Miauton, of the chamber of commerce and industry in Vaud Canton, told the Radio television suisse broadcaster that turning down the law change could bring “many consequences that would be harmful.”

“Switzerland is not an island... We need the bilateral agreements, and that means making concessions,” he said.

Voters appear to have heeded the warnings: According to the most recent gfs.bern poll, a full 65 percent of respondents supported the law change, compared with 34 percent who opposed it.

The shooting enthusiasts behind the referendum say the government warnings are “exaggerated.”

Brussels has “no interest” in excluding Switzerland from Schengen’s information-sharing system regarding criminality and terrorism, said Swiss Army Captain Olivia de Weck, the vice president of the ProTell gun lobby.

Changing the law would “erase the right to own weapons” in Switzerland and be “completely useless in confronting terrorism,” said the campaign, which has the backing of the country’s biggest political party, the populist right-wing Swiss People’s Party.

It is difficult to know exactly how many firearms are in circulation, since guns are registered regionally and there is no national registry, but according to a 2017 report by the Small Arms Survey, the country boasts the world’s 16th-highest rate of gun ownership, with about 2.3 million firearms in civilian hands — nearly three for every 10 inhabitants.

Under the new gun law, which has already been approved by legislators, semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines would be listed as “banned.”

Such weapons would still be available for purchase by collectors and sports shooters, as long as they obtain an “exceptional authorization.”

Collectors and museums would also need to provide a full list of the “banned” weapons they own, and indicate their plan for safe storage. Sports shooters would also need to prove at regular intervals that they are still actively practicing the sport to justify their need to own such weapons.