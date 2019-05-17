End to EU expected within 20 years: poll

The Guardian, BRUSSELS

More than half of Europeans believe the EU is likely to collapse within a generation, despite support for the bloc hitting heights not recorded in more than a quarter of a century.

In France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Greece, the Czech Republic and Poland, a majority of people surveyed thought EU disintegration was a “realistic possibility” in the next 10 to 20 years.

The figures are particularly stark in France, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche party is trailing behind Marine Le Pen’s Brussels-bashing Rassemblement National (RN) in the polls for next week’s European elections.

According to the survey, commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank, 58 percent of people in France believe the EU is very likely or fairly likely to fall apart within 20 years, second only to Slovakia (66 percent).

Of the 14 countries polled by YouGov — constituting 80 percent of the seats of the European parliament — it was only in Sweden (44 percent), Denmark (41 percent) and Spain (40 percent) that the proportion predicting implosion dipped below a majority.

Nearly seven decades after the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, bringing together France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg in a pact designed to stave off further war, three in 10 people polled said conflict among countries within the EU was a realistic possibility.

As many as a third of voters in France and Poland said they believed a war could be possible.

That sentiment was notably strong among people planning to abstain or vote for extremists next week. Nearly half (46 percent) of supporters of RN and 41 percent of supporters of Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) in Germany held this view.

Europeans are also concerned about faltering prosperity. The survey found that just a third of Germans and a quarter of Italians and French typically had money left over at month’s end for discretionary spending.

The findings reflect widespread concerns over next week’s elections, in large part sparked by the warnings of European leaders and the emergence of populist governments in several member states.

Macron has pitted himself as the leader of anti-populist forces in opposition to the likes of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the far right, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has warned voters against using the elections as a protest vote.

However, with the extremist parties such as RN and AfD expected to do well, the European Parliament that will sit in July is expected to be more divided, raising the risk of paralysis as the old pro-European parliamentary coalition falls away.

Despite the unifying impact of Brexit among the EU27, a divide has also emerged between east and west among the member states. Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has targeted immigrants in his speeches and has run an anti-Semitic campaign in which his former mentor, George Soros, has been depicted as a hate figure, is pushing his vision of illiberal democracy.

The governments of Romania, Poland and Hungary are in the sights of the European Commission for failure to respect the rule of law.

Across Europe, three-quarters of voters think politics is broken at either the national or EU level, or both. In France only 15 percent think the political system works well.