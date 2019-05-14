Agencies

VIETNAM

Over 1.2m pigs culled

More than 1.2 million pigs infected with African swine fever has been culled, the government said yesterday, as the virus continues to spread rapidly. The virus was first detected in February and has spread to 29 provinces, including Dong Nai, which supplies about 40 percent of the pork consumed in Ho Chi Minh City. “The risk of the virus spreading further is very high and the evolution of the outbreak is complicated,” the government said in a statement, adding that many provinces had failed to detect outbreaks and cull infected pigs properly due to a lack of funds and the space needed to bury them.

SRI LANKA

Social media ban after riots

The government yesterday blocked access to Facebook and WhatsApp after a posting sparked anti-Muslim riots across several towns in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday suicide attacks. Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops in the northwestern town of Chilaw on Sunday in anger at a Facebook post by a shopkeeper, police said. Security forces fired in the air to disperse mobs, but the violence spread to nearby towns, where Muslim businesses were also attacked. Police said a night curfew in Chilaw and nearby areas was relaxed yesterday, but the social media ban was brought in to prevent incitement to violence.

UNITED STATES

Another man dies in jail

A man has died while in police custody, the third person to die in a western Alaska community jail in the past two weeks, authorities said. Robert Nick, 54, died in a jail in the village of Akiachak, the Anchorage Daily News reported on Sunday. Nick was on Friday taken into protective custody “due to the level of his intoxication” by a tribal officer in the village of about 600 people on the Kuskokwim River, northeast of Bethel, police said. Alaska state troopers were notified of Nick’s death at about 9pm on Friday and boated to Akiachak to investigate. State police did not say what Nick is believed to have died from or how long he had been dead when he was found by tribal jail guards. His remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage, authorities said.

POLAND

Israeli group’s visit canceled

The government has canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation, saying the Israeli government made last-minute changes that suggested it would focus on the issue of the restitution of former Jewish property. The delegation, headed by Avi Cohen-Scali, director-general of the Israeli Ministry for Social Equality, was scheduled to visit yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, as it announced the cancelation. It said without elaborating that “the Israeli side made last-minute changes in the composition of the delegation suggesting that the talks would primarily focus on the issues related to property restitution.”

GERMANY

Nazi victims’ remains buried

The remains of victims of the Nazis that were used for medical experiments were to be buried in Berlin yesterday. About 300 microscopic tissue samples belonging to resistance fighters, mostly women, who were executed at Berlin’s Ploetzensee prison during the Third Reich and then used for experiments were to be laid to rest at a cemetery in the capital. More than 2,800 people were killed at Ploetzensee and most victims’ bodies were dissected afterward at a Berlin university’s anatomy institute in 2016.