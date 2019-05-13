Agencies

CHINA

Pig transports to HK halted

The country has suspended the transport of all live pigs to Hong Kong after the first case of African swine fever was reported in the territory, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday. The paper cited Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) as saying that the suspension was part of an “established mechanism” and the importing of live pigs would be “automatically stopped” at sites found with cases of African swine fever. A pig in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse was found to have the disease, the territory said on Friday.

MEXICO

Mass graves discovered

Local authorities have discovered the remains of 35 people in mass graves in Jalisco State, officials said on Saturday. Most of the bodies were found at a ranch in the town of Zapopan, Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said. Among the dead, “27 of the bodies had been tied up when killed and we have two people identified at this time,” Solis told a news conference. The number of dead could rise as the forensics team wraps up processing of the site, he added. “We are digging more than three meters deep. We are also using heavy machinery, with engineers to do structural calculations, as we don’t want to weaken some of the perimeter walls,” he said.

ALBANIA

Protesters attack PM’s office

Opposition protesters on Saturday hurled Molotov cocktails at the entrance of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office, after three months of demonstrations calling for him to quit over alleged election fraud and corruption. Chanting “We want a European Albania,” the slogan of pro-democracy protests when the Balkan country dumped communism in 1990, they renewed the call they made since February for snap polls after their lawmakers cut ties with parliament. A dozen police officers and several protesters were hurt, police and reporters said.

LITHUANIA

Voters head to polls

Voters yesterday went to the polls to elect a successor to President Dalia Grybauskaite, who has completed her maximum two terms in office. Nine candidates were taking part in the vote, which could require a runoff in two weeks’ time. The leading candidates included Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, former banking economist Gitanas Nauseda and former minister of finance Ingrida Simonyte. The campaign has focused on domestic issues, such as the economy, corruption and social welfare, even though foreign policy and defense are two of the presidency’s main purviews.

CUBA

Police break up LGBT march

Police on Saturday broke up an unauthorized pro-LGBT rights march in Havana, held as an alternative to the government-sanctioned Gay Rights parade, which authorities canceled earlier last week. To the cries of “Yes we can,” the demonstrators, several waving rainbow flags and carrying signs with slogans like “Diverse Cuba,” managed to march a mere 400m along the downtown Paseo del Prado before being dispersed by police. The advocates, numbering about 100, were protesting the cancelation of the parade against homophobia organized by the government’s National Center for Sexual Education, an office under the Ministry of Health, and held for the past 10 years. At least three protesters who refused to obey orders to leave were arrested, reporters said.