Freak hailstorm turns Victoria beaches white

The sandy beaches of Victoria’s Cape Paterson yesterday turned white after the coastal hamlet was blanketed by a freak hailstorm.

Victorians were bracing for huge rainfall and chilly temperatures as a cold front moves across the Australian state from the southwest throughout the day, with 5cm of rain already soaking some towns west of Melbourne.

However, for the residents of Cape Paterson, in Gippsland and about 150km southeast of Melbourne, the stormy weather came with a surprise.

The seaside village resembled a snowfield, forcing residents to shovel hail from their doorsteps, while videos posted to social media showed hail covering local roads.

“I’ve grown up here and it’s not something I’ve ever seen before,” said Glenn Sullivan, who lives in nearby Wonthaggi. “The whole beach was covered. Everyone was just stunned by it. It was an amazing thing to see.”

Sullivan drove down to Cape Paterson after he spotted “static” storm clouds on the horizon as he was out cycling in the region.

“I drove out there and as I got to the town, and to the beach, there was ice that was touching the bottom of my car. It was about 10cm to 15cm high,” he said.

The hailstorm prompted a warning from the state’s emergency services, which flagged the potential for flash-flooding and other dangerous conditions.

Authorities issued a severe weather warning, saying in the afternoon that between 1cm and 1.5cm had fallen in some suburbs throughout the city.

Strong wind warnings were also in place for Western Port and Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay area, as well as parts of the Gippsland coast.

Yesterday had been tipped to be Melbourne’s wettest day of the year, with at least 1.1cm expected, although forecasters later said that it was unlikely enough rain would fall for that to happen.

The regional centers of Bendigo, Ballarat, Seymour, Wonthaggi and Bacchus Marsh were later yesterday also likely to be drenched.

The heaviest rainfall was expected west of the city, with the beachside town of Aireys Inlet receiving 5.3cm while 4cm was recorded in Ballarat.