Europe rejects Iran ‘ultimatum,’ but stands by deal

AFP, SIBIU, Romania

European powers on Thursday denounced Tehran’s threat to resume nuclear work, drawing a sharp response from Iran’s foreign minister, who accused them of caving in to US bullying.

The three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal urged the Islamic Republic to stick to its commitments after it said that it would stop respecting some limits imposed by the agreement.

They rejected an ultimatum from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who threatened to go further if they fail to deliver sanctions relief within 60 days to counterbalance US President Donald Trump’s assault on the Iranian economy.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and France, Germany and Britain — the three European nations in the deal — voiced “great concern” over Rouhani’s intervention, which came on the anniversary of Trump’s withdrawal of the US from the agreement negotiated under his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama.

“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” they said in a joint statement, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is known.

“We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” the statement said.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back on Twitter.

“EU statement today is why JCPOA is where it is: the US has bullied Europe — and rest of world — for a year and EU can only express ‘regret,’” Zarif said.

“Instead of demanding that Iran unilaterally abide by a multilateral accord, EU should uphold obligations,” he said, calling for the “normalization of economic ties.”

Tensions have soared between Iran and the US, which has announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers to the region, saying that it had information of Iranian-backed plots.

“The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the most recent US warning.

However, with Trump’s rivals in the US Democratic Party accusing him of pushing toward conflict on hyped-up intelligence, Pompeo added: “We do not seek war.”

Trump — who threatened to destroy North Korea before sitting down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for two landmark summits — said that he was open to face-to-face negotiations.

“What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We don’t want them to have nuclear weapons — not much to ask.”

Few observers expect any talks soon between Trump and Iran’s leaders, for whom hostility toward the US is a bedrock principle of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the pro-Western shah.

Trump, a close ally of Iran’s rivals Saudi Arabia and Israel, has vowed “maximum pressure” to roll back Tehran’s influence in the region.

Trump on Wednesday moved to end all of Iran’s steel and mining exports after already mobilizing to slap sanctions on all countries that buy its key moneymaker, oil.

Europe has stressed the importance of the deal — in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief — for its own security, and EU leaders discussed the crisis at a summit in Sibiu.