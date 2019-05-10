Agencies

AUSTRALIA

RBA apologizes for typo

About 46 million A$50 (US$34.83) banknotes have an embarrassing typographical error that was overlooked by the central bank before they were printed and circulated. The goof first became known yesterday, when a listener to radio broadcaster Triple M sent it a magnified photograph of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) new A$50 note highlighting the word “responsibility” misspelled as “responsibilty” three times. The note is the nation’s most widely circulated, accounting for nearly half the total value of other banknotes in use, the RBA has said. It went into circulation on Oct. 18 last year, incorporating new security features to deter counterfeiting and tactile elements for the visually impaired. It carries a headshot of Edith Cowan, the first woman elected to one of the nation’s legislatures from 1921 to 1924. The typo appears in an excerpt of Cowan’s maiden speech to Western Australia’s parliament featured on the note.

NORTH KOREA

Launches were regular drills

The government has described its firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile over the weekend as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticizing the launches. State media yesterday carried a statement by an unnamed military spokesman who called Seoul’s criticism a “cock-and-bull story.” Seoul’s presidential Blue House and the South Korean Ministry of National Defense have raised concern that Saturday’s launches went against the spirit of an inter-Korean military agreement reached last year to cease all hostile acts. A separate statement by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman described the launches as a “routine and self-defensive military drill.”

PHILIPPINES

Cockroach interrupts speech

President Rodrigo Duterte’s unpredictable speeches frequently contain bombshell pronouncements, but the surprise this time came in the form of a cockroach ambling along the leader’s shoulder. The bug popped up on Duterte as he was extolling the virtues of the candidates he has endorsed in next week’s midterm polls at a campaign rally late on Wednesday. An aide tried and failed to scrape the critter away with some papers, but Duterte brushed it aside as the government broadcast cut to a smiling, but bemused audience in the central city of Bohol. Duterte, who was nearing the end of his roughly 90-minute address, joked that the insect belonged to the opposition party. The leader’s critics quickly took to Twitter to mock his close encounter with the cockroach. “The cockroach must have realized that duterte is the trashiest trash it has ever seen,” one netizen said on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

Chef stopped over piranhas

A famous South American chef said that he was stopped as he carried 40 piranhas in a duffel bag through Los Angeles International Airport. Virgilio Martinez, chef-owner of Central restaurant in Peru, on Wednesday told the Los Angeles Times that he hoped to serve the predatory, sharp-toothed fish at a Los Angeles food festival. Martinez was featured in the third season of the Netflix show Chef’s Table. He said that customs agents pulled him into an interrogation room last week when they found the cache of frozen, vacuum-sealed piranhas. After five hours, the agents let Martinez through with the fish. He used them that night on a salad. The newspaper said that the following night he dried the piranha skins and served them inside the piranha heads.