Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Woman thrown off plane

A woman who refused to watch the regulation air safety video or read the safety instructions card handed to her by flight attendants was reportedly removed from an Air New Zealand flight in Wellington. The woman was sitting in the exit row, but ignored attendants’ attempts to get her to listen to the safety instructions for the flight to Auckland on Tuesday. “The video started playing and the flight attendant held up the card, but the woman started looking down at her book,” one passenger told the Stuff news Web site. “A flight attendant said very patiently: ‘Can you please watch what’s happening because this is the exit row?’ The flight attendant was super kind and kept asking her, but the woman put her fingers in her ears,” the witness added.

HONG KONG

Millions of bitcoin hacked

Hackers stole US$41 million of bitcoin from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, the company said yesterday. The 7,000 bitcoin were withdrawn by hackers using a variety of techniques, including “phishing, viruses and other attacks,” according to a post on Binance’s Web site by chief executive officer Zhao Changpeng (趙長鵬). The post said that user funds would not be affected because the company would use its secure asset fund for users to cover the loss.

CHINA

Canadian appeals sentence

A Canadian man handed the death penalty for drug smuggling is to appeal his sentence today, in a case that has deepened the diplomatic rift between the two nations. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was in January sentenced to death on drug trafficking charges. Schellenberg’s appeal is to take place this morning at the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning Province, a source familiar with the case said. “Canada remains extremely concerned that China has chosen to apply the death penalty, a cruel and inhumane punishment,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Brittany Vehola-Fletcher said in an e-mail.

TANZANIA

Mountain cable car planned

The government wants to boost tourist numbers by putting a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain, and is in talks about the project with a Chinese and a Western company. About 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually. A cable car could increase tourist numbers by 50 percent by providing access to the mountain for those unable to climb it, Deputy Prime Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Constantine Kanyasu said, adding that the country is conducting feasibility studies on possible routes. “This won’t be the first time in the world — cable cars are there in Sweden, Italy, the Himalayas,” he added. Porter and guide groups who take tourists up the mountain oppose the project because they fear cable cars would reduce the number of climbers.

RUSSIA

Seven lost after avalanche

Seven tourists on a hiking holiday in Siberia are feared dead after an avalanche in the Altai region, the local emergencies agency said yesterday, adding that rescuers were looking for the missing walkers. The avalanche happened on Monday, but only came to light yesterday when two survivors from the same group reached the nearby settlement of Kosh-Agach and were able to radio in for help, TASS news agency quoted the agency as saying. Two rescue helicopters have been deployed to find the missing tourists, the agency said.