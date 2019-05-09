Trump lost US$1.17 billion over a decade: newspaper

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump, who won the presidency in part on his image as a successful business mogul, lost US$1.17 billion over 10 years on failed business deals, according to tax records obtained by the New York Times.

The losses, in the 1980s and 1990s, were greater than those reported by nearly any other US taxpayer during that period, according to US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data the Times said it had reviewed.

In 1990 and 1991, Trump’s loses of US$250 million a year were more than double those of the nearest taxpayer the IRS collected information on, the newspaper said.

Democrats in the US Congress have been battling for the release of the president’s more recent returns, a clash that might likely end in court.

Trump sold himself to voters as a master dealmaker who could bring the same success to the country as he did to his businesses. While he never personally filed for bankruptcy, his businesses sought bankruptcy protection four times.

The Times said it did not obtain the actual tax returns, but instead received Trump’s IRS tax transcripts that included figures from his federal 1040 tax form from someone who had legal access to it.

It said it was able to verify some of the figures by cross-referencing them with other documents it had obtained.

The losses cover Trump’s taxes from 1985 to 1994. The losses began with US$46.1 million in 1985 from casinos, hotels and retail space, and grew year after year, the Times reported.

The returns also show how Trump’s primary sources of income changed each year from stock market earnings — in part from boosting stock prices by suggesting he would take over a company — to an unexplained US$52.9 million gain in interest income.

Yet the income was offset each year by losses, which were so great that Trump would have been able to avoid paying income taxes for eight of the 10 years.

In a statement to the Times, Charles Harder, a lawyer for Trump, said that the tax information was “demonstrably false,” and that the paper’s statements “about the president’s tax returns and business from 30 years ago are highly inaccurate.”