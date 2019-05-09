Car plows into preschoolders in Japan, killing two

AFP, TOKYO

A vehicle yesterday plowed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan’s Shiga region, killing two toddlers and injuring others, police said.

Police said the vehicle veered onto the pavement after making “contact” with a larger one that was turning at a junction in Otsu City.

The accident killed a girl and a boy, both two years old, a police spokesman said.

“The [smaller] car rammed into a group of 13 nursery school children and three teachers who were walking on the pavement,” the police said in a statement.

A police spokesman said some of the rest of the group suffered injuries, but could not give further details.

The children and their teachers were on the pavement near a crossing when the small vehicle crashed into them.

Japanese nursery schools regularly take children to the local park for playtime or out on short excursions during the day.

“We’re very shocked and terribly saddened by this ghastly accident,” the company operating the nursery said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We are truly sorry, thinking of the future of the children who passed away,” it said.

Footage on local media in the aftermath of the accident showed one vehicle had veered up off the road and onto the sidewalk.

A second vehicle that appeared to have been damaged in a crash could be seen still on the road.

Police said they had arrested both drivers — a 52-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman.