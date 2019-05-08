Pompeo blasts Russia, China over Arctic moves

AFP, ROVANIEMI, Finland, and BERLIN

The US on Monday said it planned to beef up its Arctic presence to keep Russia’s and China’s “aggressive behavior” in check in the resource-rich region.

“The region has become an arena of global power and competition” owing to vast reserves of oil, gas, minerals and fish stocks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech in Rovaniemi, Finland.

“Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness,” he said.

Speaking on the eve of a meeting of the eight members of the Arctic Council, Pompeo took on Beijing and Moscow.

“China’s pattern of aggressive behaviour elsewhere will inform how it treats the Arctic,” he said.

He spoke of scenarios whereby nations become ensnared by debt and corruption, of low-quality investments, militarization and uncontrolled exploitation of natural resources, all of which he said were potential effects of allowing rising Chinese influence. “Do we want the Arctic Ocean to transform into a new South China Sea, fraught with militarization and competing territorial claims?” he said.

While the US and Russia are members of the Arctic Council, China holds only observer status in the cooperation body. Noting that China’s most northern tip was 1,450km from the Arctic, Pompeo swatted down Beijing’s attempts to style itself as a “near Arctic state.”

“There are only Arctic States and Non-Arctic States. No third category exists and claiming otherwise entitles China to exactly nothing,” he said.

Beijing has invested massively in the region — almost US$90 billion between 2012 and 2017, according to Pompeo — and intends to fully benefit from the advantages of the Northern Sea Route.

The shipping channel, which drastically cuts sailing times between the Pacific and Atlantic by passing north of Russia, is increasingly usable as the ice melts.

China and Russia would like to make the Northern Sea Route a part of the New Silk Road project, a vast Chinese investment program which several countries, especially the US, see as an attempt to gain control.

Chinese Special Representative for Arctic Affairs Gao Feng (高風) reacted by saying: “He said ... it’s a competition of powers. OK, competition? Let’s see ... who can get more friends.”

Pompeo also denounced Russia’s “provocative actions,”, accusing Moscow of wanting to remilitarize the region.

“Russia is already leaving snow prints in the form of army boots,” he said.

Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has beefed up its military presence in the region, reopening several bases that were abandoned after the USSR’s fall.

The virulence of Pompeo’s remarks was noteworthy as he made them just minutes before a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, amid rising US-Russian tensions over Venezuela, among other things.

The two smiled and shook hands in front of the assembled media, but refused to answer questions on the nature of their talks.

Meanwhile, Pompeo abruptly canceled a visit to Germany hours before he was due to arrive in Berlin yesterday, with his spokeswoman citing “pressing issues.”

“We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. “The secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon.”

She gave no further details or explanation for the sudden change of plans.