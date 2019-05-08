Modi surveys cyclone-hit east, promises aid package

Reuters, BHUBANESWAR, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saw for himself the damage wreaked by a powerful cyclone, pledging an extra 10 billion rupees (US$144.2 million) to the hardest-hit state of Odisha, where hundreds of thousands returned home from shelters.

Cyclone Fani killed at least 34 people in India, destroying houses, ripping off roofs and knocking down electricity poles.

Early warnings from meteorologists helped authorities evacuate more than 1 million people from low-lying towns, minimizing the death toll from the strongest storm in 43 years to pummel India’s east coast.

Modi flew by helicopter over towns and villages where thousands of rescue workers and volunteers were sifting through the debris.

“Before the cyclone, we had released [3.81 billion rupees] to Odisha and we will now give an additional [10 billion rupees] for relief and rebuilding efforts of the state,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that his administration would work closely with the state government to rebuild infrastructure.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has demanded a long-term package worth 170 billion rupees from the central government to build disaster-resistant infrastructure, the state government said.

Modi, who is busy campaigning in India’s 39-day staggered general election, last week chaired meetings in New Delhi to oversee efforts to deal with the storm.

India’s seven-phase election began last month and voters in Odisha have already cast their ballots.

Tens of thousands of people remained without electricity in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, and the Hindu temple town of Puri after the storm made landfall on Friday last week.

Power has been restored to airports and hospitals.

In a letter addressed to Patnaik, the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, pledged 1 million rupees to Odisha.

After battering India, Fani barreled into neighboring Bangladesh on Saturday as a much weaker storm, killing at least five people.

By Monday, more than 1 million Bangladeshis had returned to their homes from cyclone shelters, officials said.