Agencies

PANAMA

Cortizo named ‘virtual victor’

The Electoral Court on Sunday declared opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo the “virtual winner” in the nation’s tight presidential election. After scrutinizing the results from 92 percent of polling stations, court magistrate Heriberto Arauz said in a televised announcement shortly before midnight that Cortizo had a narrow lead of 2 percentage points over his rival Romulo Roux. The close race pitted the candidates of the two most important opposition political forces in the Central American country. Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, had 33 percent of the votes versus 31 percent for Roux, from former president Ricardo Martinelli’s Democratic Change party. Arauz said the voting trend remained stable as results came in. After announcing the results, Arauz took the phone and dialed the candidate, who was waiting at a campaign point with his wife, Yazmin, and supporters. “You are the virtual winner of the elections for the next five years,” Arauz said. “With humility I receive the announcement, which is important for the country,” Cortizo told the magistrate during the call. “An announcement of great responsibility.”

AUSTRALIA

DJ Adam Neat dies

Popular Australian DJ Adam Neat has died on the Indonesian island of Bali after reportedly crashing through a glass door while trying to help an injured friend. “It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday,” a post on his official Facebook page said. Neat, who performed as Adam Sky, was based in Singapore and was regularly ranked in the top three Asia-based DJs, according to his Web site. National broadcaster ABC said Neat, 42, was believed to have severed an artery in his arm when he crashed through a glass door as he rushed to help a female friend who fell from a balcony at the resort where they were staying.

UNITED STATES

Substance burns partygoers

Police on Sunday said that 10 teenagers who went to a party in a New York City public housing complex on Saturday ended up at hospitals after someone tossed a caustic substance on them from above. Authorities were investigating after the injuries in a courtyard off Third Street in Manhattan’s East Village. Those affected were aged 15 to 18 and reported burns or irritation to their skin. Police were yet to determine where the substance — possibly drain cleaner or something similar — was thrown from. Valerie Vail told the New York Times that her daughter sustained coin-sized burns on her back, chest and arms. The newspaper reported that residents had called police to complain about noise from the large party.

FRANCE

Fleas invade police station

A police station in northeastern Paris had to be evacuated on Sunday after it was invaded by fleas, a police union said. “Police station closed until further notice!” read an notice stuck to the front door of the station in the 19th district of the French capital. In a fit of pique on Twitter, the Alliance police union said the station had been invaded by the blood-sucking pests, “making working conditions INTOLERABLE!!!” Despite pest control efforts, the problem, which first surfaced three weeks ago, had not been eradicated, France Bleu Paris radio station reported. Even off duty, some had inadvertently taken the fleas with them, with the insects causing havoc at home, even biting their children, a union official told the station.