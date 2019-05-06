Agencies

VENEZUELA

Helicopter crash kills seven

Seven military officers were on Saturday killed when their helicopter crashed outside Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said. The chopper had left the capital in the morning headed for San Carlos in the country’s northwest when it went down in a mountainous area of the El Hatillo municipality, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. On Twitter, Maduro mourned the loss of “seven worthy officers of the country.” They included two majors, three captains and two lieutenant colonels. The ministry was launching an investigation into the crash. Maduro was in San Carlos on Saturday, leading military exercises with top brass and more than 5,000 troops.

GAZA

Erdogan slams bombing

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attacked what he called “Israeli terrorism” after the Gaza office for the Turkish state-run news agency was destroyed during the latest round of hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. “We strongly condemn Israel’s attack against Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza,” Erdogan said on Twitter. “Turkey and Anadolu Agency will continue to tell the world about Israeli terrorism and atrocities in Gaza and other parts of Palestine despite such attacks.” The Israel Defense Forces said it had bombed a building in Gaza City containing Hamas military intelligence and general security offices. During the weekend, more than 430 rockets were fired out of Gaza, which Israel said it responded to with 200 air and tank strikes. One Israeli civilian and six Palestinians, including two militants, had been killed, officials on both sides said.

NETHERLANDS

Curacao on measles alert

The Dutch territory of Curacao said on Saturday it would do what was needed to prevent measles spreading from a Scientology cruise ship, after a crew member came down with the disease. The Freewinds, which left the Caribbean island of St Lucia on Friday, arrived back in its home port of Curacao on Saturday. There were about 300 people aboard the ship, according to Saint Lucia authorities. The Curacao government said it would “take all necessary precautions to handle the case of measles on board of the Freewinds,” including vaccinations. “An investigation will also be done to determine who will be allowed to leave the ship without [posing] a threat to the population of Curacao,” it said in a statement. The church’s teachings do not oppose vaccination, but followers consider illness a sign of personal failing and generally avoid medical interventions.

UNITED STATES

Factory explosion kills two

An explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone factory on Saturday claimed a second victim when an employee taken to a hospital after the blast died, a local coroner confirmed. The official death toll is expected to rise to four as authorities suspended the search for two other bodies believed to be in the rubble. Crews suspended their search due to concerns about the stability of the structure, and Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said they would not resume searching until what remains of the plant is torn down. The four believed dead were among nine employees who were inside AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, about 80km north of Chicago, when the explosion occurred at about 9:30pm on Friday, Lenzi said. Four people were taken to hospitals and two declined treatment. The blast was heard kilometers away and the force shredded the plant, leaving little more than the skeleton of the building standing.