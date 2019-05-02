Agencies

FRANCE

Documentary taken off air

A hit documentary about how some Catholic priests allegedly abused nuns in different parts of the world has been pulled from the Franco-German television channel Arte after a priest complained to a German court. The big-budget media investigation, Sex Slaves in the Catholic Church, was broadcast in March and has been sold widely internationally since. Its broadcast came weeks after Pope Francis admitted that some rogue priests had used nuns as “sexual slaves” and that the Vatican had to dissolve a French order, because its founder was preying on its sisters. Arte told reporters on Tuesday that it was forced to pull the documentary from its replay site earlier this month after a press tribunal in Hamburg slapped a temporary injunction on the film following a complaint from a priest. The tribunal told reporters that the priest complained that, while he was not shown in the documentary, he was “recognizable” from an interview given by a nun.

SPAIN

Moon strike observed

A space rock left a big crater on the moon during January’s total lunar eclipse, scientists reported on Tuesday. They said the meteoroid hit the moon at 61,000kph, carving out a crater nearly 1m across. It was the first impact flash observed during a lunar eclipse. The scientists — who operate a lunar impact detection system using eight telescopes in the country — believe that the object was a comet fragment up to 60cm across and 45kg. The impact energy was equivalent to 1.5 tonnes of TNT. Astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo of the University of Huelva said it was “really exciting” to catch the brief flash, after many tries during eclipses. The findings are in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.

UNITED STATES

Squirrel boards trolley

A surprise passenger hitched a ride on a Boston commuter trolley, frightening some people at first, but warming their hearts when it willingly snuggled in a human passenger’s arms. Commuters said a squirrel bounded onto a Red Line trolley on Monday morning at a stop, prompting some passengers to hop onto their seats. Passenger Rosanne Foley, the executive director of the Boston Landmarks Commission, posted on Twitter a photograph of the squirrel resting on another person’s arm. She told Boston.com that someone even tried to feed the rodent a piece of granola bar. The rodent rider was let off by passengers at another station. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokeswoman Lisa Battiston commended the kindness of passengers, but warned against interacting with wild animals on a train.

UNITED STATES

Beehive lands on woman

An Arizona woman is recovering from more than 20 bee stings after heavy winds blew a hive off a tree and it landed on her head. Firefighters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe said it happened on Monday afternoon as the woman picked up her child from daycare. The woman happened to be walking under the tree where the hive was when wind blew it off, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department Assistant Chief Andrea Glass said. The National Weather Service said wind gusts around metro Phoenix reached 72kph. The woman was stung 20 to 30 times on and around her head, Glass said. She was evaluated and opted to have her husband drive her to a hospital.