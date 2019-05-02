Argentina strike grounds airplanes

AFP, BUENOS AIRES

Tens of thousands of Argentines on Tuesday demonstrated in a partial strike that grounded airplanes, and shut banks and other businesses to protest the economic policies of Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

“I came here to protest, because I can’t manage on my salary. The government has to go. It hasn’t managed to sort out the economic situation,” said Juan Arrique, a 32-year-old trucker demonstrating in Buenos Aires.

The truck drivers’ union was one of the main groups calling for the protests that saw airplanes parked on the tarmac and transit buses lined up in rows at their terminal.

Sea traffic was also suspended, most schools closed and many shops as well as banks were shut.

Macri’s popularity has fallen in the past few months, a disappointing sign for the president just six months out from elections in which he hopes to win a second term.

In an effort to reduce the state deficit, the government last year launched an austerity plan that has cut services to low-income Argentines.

The measures came in exchange for a US$56 billion loan from the IMF to help the South American country battle its currency crisis and soaring prices.

Inflation over the past 12 months was at about 55 percent, while the spending power of ordinary citizens has been in free fall.

“Take Macri, leave the dollars,” read one banner in reference to the IMF loan repayments.

The same slogan was also scrawled on the wall of a building next to that of the US bank JP Morgan.

Unemployment is increasing, poverty affects 32 percent of the population and 41 percent of children, while businesses lay off workers and consumption drops.