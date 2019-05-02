Japan’s shrinking pool of heirs is reduced to three

Reuters, TOKYO

Now that Japan has a new emperor, Naruhito, its imperial family is left with just three heirs to the throne — one of whom is 83 — a situation likely to renew debate about succession.

Naruhito has one daughter, 17-year-old Princess Aiko, but she is not eligible to inherit the throne because of a males-only succession law that conservatives see as central to the imperial tradition, but that many experts say threatens the very existence of the monarchy.

First in line after Naruhito is his younger brother, Prince Akishino, 53, followed by Akishino’s son, 12-year-old Prince Hisahito.

After that comes Prince Hitachi, 83, younger brother to emperor Akihito, who abdicated on Tuesday.

Surveys show a majority of Japanese favor letting women take the throne, but conservatives disagree, and they are key to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s support.

In 2006, then-Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi was close to proposing a revision of the males-only rule, but that was shelved with the birth of Hisahito, ending a 41-year drought in male heirs.

Historically, Japan’s imperial line was preserved by a combination of concubines and cadet royal families called miyake, who could supply a male heir in a pinch.

Japan had several female emperors in the premodern period, but that practice ended with the enactment of the Imperial Household Law in 1889, which stipulated males-only succession.

Emperor Meiji, who died in 1912, was the last monarch to have concubines, and cadet families were stripped of royal status by the Allied occupation after Japan’s World War II defeat.

When parliament in 2017 enacted a law to allow Akihito to abdicate, lawmakers also adopted a non-binding resolution asking the government to consider how to ensure stable succession.

One change could be to let female royals remain in the imperial family after marrying commoners, so they could at least share imperial duties, but conservatives are cautious about that too as they see it as a first step toward female succession.