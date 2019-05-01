Agencies

UAE

Turk gets life for terror link

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a life sentence against a Turkish citizen for promoting militant groups in Syria and transferring funds out of the Gulf state, state media reported. The ruling comes less than two weeks after Turkey arrested an Emirati citizen suspected of playing a role in the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October last year in Istanbul. The man was found hanged in his cell on Sunday. According to the indictment, cited by the state news agency WAM, the man was found guilty of “colluding” with former al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra Front and Ahrar al-Sham, two radical groups in Syria. An Arab man was also found guilty of setting up and managing accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp “under the pseudonym ‘Abu Mohamed Al Adnani’ with the intent of promoting the fanatic ideologies of the Islamic State group,” WAM said.

ISRAEL

Gaza fishing limit cut

The government reduced the offshore fishing limit it imposes for vessels operating out of Gaza from yesterday following rocket fire from the territory by Palestinian militants, officials said. Gaza fishermen would be able to operate no more than 6 nautical miles (11km) into the Mediterranean, down from a limit of up to 15 nautical miles that the government had enforced since April 1. A Ministry of Defense unit that oversees civil matters in the Palestinian Territories said that the new limit would be in force “until further notice.” A spokeswoman for the unit said that the decision was taken in the light of a rocket launch from Gaza late on Monday. An army source said the rocket was fired by Gaza’s second-largest militant group, Islamic Jihad, an ally of the territory’s Hamas rulers. The source alleged that in recent weeks Islamic Jihad had been “taking steps to harm” efforts to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

INDIA

Gandhi a foreign citizen?

The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday asked Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi to respond to claims that he is a British citizen as the nation’s fiercely contested election battle took a bizarre twist. The ministry wrote to the scion of the famed Nehru-Gandhi dynasty after a deputy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party accused Gandhi of lying about his nationality. Gandhi was told to provide a “factual” reply on his citizenship. New Delhi does not allow dual nationality and only Indian citizens can contest elections. The complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Subramanian Swamy repeats long-standing claims that Gandhi recorded himself as British twice in annual returns filed by a now-defunct British company in which he was a director.

THAILAND

Netflix to film cave rescue

Netflix yesterday said that it had secured the rights to make a miniseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention. “The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world,” Netflix director of international originals Erika North said. The “Wild Boars” soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 last year while exploring the cave complex in Chiang Rai when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels. A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering to help.