Army mountaineers claim to have found Yeti footprints

Reuters, NEW DELHI

Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman, the military said yesterday.

Largely regarded by the scientific community as a myth, the Yeti is part of Nepalese folklore and is said to live high in the Himalayas.

In a tweet accompanied by photographs, the army said that it had sighted footprints measuring 81cm by 38cm close to a camp near Mount Makalu on April 9.

“For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti,’” it said on Twitter.

Located on the border between Nepal and China, Makalu is among the highest mountains in the world and stands near the Makalu-Barun Valley, a remote wilderness that has also been surveyed by researchers hunting for the Yeti.

Tales of a hairy beast roaming the Himalayas have captured the imagination of climbers in Nepal since the 1920s, prompting many, including Sir Edmund Hillary, to go looking for the creature.

In 2008, Japanese climbers returning from a mountain in western Nepal said that they had seen footprints, which they thought belonged to the Yeti.

Although they carried long-lens cameras, video cameras and telescopes, they had not seen or taken any photographs of the creature.

However, scientists have found little evidence of the Yeti’s existence.

In 2017, a group of international researchers studied multiple purported Yeti samples collected from across the Himalayan region and concluded that they belonged to bears.

In 2008, two men in the US said that they had found the remains of a half-man, half-ape that was eventually revealed to be a rubber gorilla suit.