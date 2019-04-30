Agencies

SINGAPORE

Critic of judiciary fined

An activist was yesterday fined for questioning the independence of the judiciary. Jolovan Wham (范國瀚) was in October last year found guilty of contempt of court for saying on Facebook that the nation’s judiciary lacked integrity and independence in cases involving the government or politicians. High Court Judge Woo Bih Li (吳必理) sentenced him to a fine of S$5,000 (US$3,674) or a one-week jail term if he fails to pay. He was also ordered to pay more than S$7,000 in legal and other costs. State prosecutors had asked for a fine up to three times higher, with a maximum three weeks in jail if he failed to pay. Wham, who is also an advocate for migrant workers’ rights, said he would appeal the conviction and sentence.

UNITED STATES

Guatanamo Bay head fired

Military officials said that the commander of the task force that runs the prison at the US Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been fired for a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.” A statement from Southern Command said that Navy Rear Admiral John Ring was on Saturday relieved of duty. The facility’s deputy commander, Army Brigadier General John Hussey, has been designated the acting commander. The commander of Southern Command, Navy Admiral Craig Faller, relieved Ring. About 40 prisoners are being held at the facility.

TURKEY

UAE spy suspect dies

One of two detainees held on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed suicide in prison, a Ministry of Justice official said yesterday. The two suspects were arrested on April 19 and confessed to spying on Arab nationals, a senior Turkish official said at the time. The government was investigating whether the arrival in the country of one of them was related to the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The ministry official said the suspect hanged himself, but did not provide further details. The two men were charged with international, political and military espionage and sent to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

BANGLADESH

Cafe attack suspects killed

Security forces yesterday killed at least two people suspected of belonging to a militant group behind a deadly cafe attack in Dhaka in July 2016, police said after a raid at a tin-shed hideout in the capital. Police cordoned off the area after receiving information about the presence of suspected members of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a home-grown militant group that killed 22 people in the attack. “When our forces knocked on the door, the residents of the house fired at our people instead of opening it,” Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the legal and media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), told reporters. Khan said three people, including the homeowner, had been detained for questioning.

MEXICO

Man spying on ex trapped

A man had to be rescued after he accidentally trapped himself in a hole that he dug so he could spy on his former girlfriend in violation of a court order to stay away from her. The Sonora state attorney general’s office on Sunday said that the 50-year-old man had spent days digging the hole in Puerto Penasco, a town on the Gulf of California, only to become trapped and require assistance to get out. The man had been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend due to domestic violence charges and he is now in jail, authorities said.