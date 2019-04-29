Agencies

INDONESIA

Poll workers die of fatigue

As of Saturday night, 272 election workers have died since the April 17 national elections, mostly of fatigue-related illnesses caused by long hours of work counting millions of ballot papers by hand, while 1,878 had fallen ill, General Elections Commission spokesman Arief Priyo Susanto said yesterday. The elections were the first time the presidential vote was combined with national and regional parliamentary ones, with an aim to cut costs. Voters had to punch up to five ballot papers in more than 800,000 polling stations during the eight-hour vote, and the ballots were then counted by hand. The commission is expected to conclude vote-counting and announce the winners of the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 22.

FRANCE

Lead warning issued

Paris police on Saturday said that areas near Notre Dame Cathedral with elevated lead levels after a fire that ravaged the church would remain closed to the public until they are deemed safe. The fire sent large amounts of lead into the air because hundreds of tonnes of the metal were used in Notre Dame’s frame, as well as its spire that burned and collapsed. Police have advised residents and shopkeepers around the cathedral to remove any surface dust they see with wet wipes. Precautions would be taken to protect workers when the cathedral is rebuilt, a police statement said.

UNITED STATES

NRA president bows out

National Rifle Association (NRA) president Oliver North on Saturday announced that he would not serve a second term, making it clear that he had been forced out by the group’s leadership after his own failed attempt to remove long-time chief executive Wayne LaPierre in a burgeoning divide over the group’s finances and media operations. “Please know I hoped to be with you today as NRA president endorsed for re-election. I’m now informed that will not happen,” North said in a statement at the group’s annual convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, that was read by NRA first vice president Richard Childress.

UNITED STATES

People asked to return cash

Police in Grand Haven, Michigan, are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with US$30,000 fell off the back of a truck on Thursday. Authorities said drivers stopped to pick up cash, but only US$2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck’s bumper. Traffic was backed up on US 31 after money hit the ground. By Saturday, more money was trickling in. The city’s Department of Public Safety said two teenagers turned in US$630, and a woman US$3,900.

RUSSIA

Putin appeals to Ukrainians

President Vladimir Putin said that he might extend an offer of citizenship to cover all Ukrainians after he sparked controversy by ordering passports be made available to people in areas of the country controlled by pro-Moscow separatists. The offer of citizenship is “not only to the people who live” in the rebel-held areas of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Putin told reporters in Beijing on Saturday. “We are generally thinking to provide a simplified citizenship procedure to Ukrainian citizens.” Putin issued his decree on Wednesday, ordering the creation of a fast-track procedure for residents in separatist areas to claim passports.