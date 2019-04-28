Trump pulling US out of UN treaty on arms trade

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

In a largely symbolic gesture to a group that helped him win the White House, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is pulling the US back from an international agreement on the arms trade, telling the National Rifle Association (NRA) that the treaty is “badly misguided.”

Trump made the announcement at the NRA’s annual convention, where he vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the nation’s largest pro-gun group — struggling to maintain its influence — to rally behind his re-election bid.

“It’s under assault,” he said of the constitutional right to bear arms. “But not while we’re here.”

The president told the group that he would be revoking the US’ status as a signatory of the UN Arms Trade Treaty, which regulates the multibillion-dollar global arms trade in conventional weapons, from small arms to battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

Former US president Barack Obama signed the pact, which has long been opposed by the NRA, in 2013.

However, it has never been ratified by US lawmakers.

“Under my administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone,” Trump said, before signing a document on stage directing the US Senate to halt the ratification process. “We will never allow foreign diplomats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom.”

“I hope you’re happy,” he told the group, then appeared surprised by the cheers.

“I’m impressed,” he said. “I didn’t think too many of you would really know what it is.”

Gun advocates had denounced the treaty when it was under negotiation as an infringement of civilian firearm ownership, despite the well-enshrined legal principle that says no treaty can override the constitution or US laws.

The treaty is aimed at cracking down on illicit trading in small arms, thereby curbing violence in some of the most troubled corners of the world.