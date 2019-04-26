White supremacist executed in Texas for 1998 lynching

AFP, WASHINGTON

An avowed white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder — chaining a black man to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him to his death — was executed on Wednesday.

John William King, 44, was put to death by lethal injection at 7:08pm at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville.

King was one of three white men convicted of carrying out the 1998 murder of James Byrd Jr, one of the most gruesome racist killings in recent US history.

Lawrence Brewer was executed in 2011, while Shawn Berry — who cooperated with investigators — was given life in prison.

Berry testified during his trial that he and the two others were out drinking beer and cruising in a 1982 Ford pickup truck when they picked up Byrd, who was hitchhiking, and drove him to a remote country road.

The men severely beat the 49-year-old Byrd before chaining him by his ankles to the back of the truck.

Byrd was alive for about 3.2km while being dragged along the road, a pathologist testified during King’s trial.

He was decapitated when his body hit a concrete drain pipe, the pathologist said.

Byrd’s dismembered body was found outside a black church in the small town of Jasper, Texas, near the border with Louisiana.

Ten years after King’s conviction, then-US president Barack Obama signed a law aimed at preventing hate crimes that was named after Byrd and Matthew Shepard, a young gay man murdered the same year.

The 1999 death sentence for King was the first in Texas since the 1970s handed to a white man for killing a black man.

Two of Byrd’s sisters and a niece witnessed King’s execution, the fourth so far this year in the US.

“Today, we witnessed the peaceful and dignified execution of John King for the savage, brutal murder of James on June 7, 1998, really a modern-day lynching,” Carla Byrd Taylor — one of the victim’s sisters — said in a statement she read after the execution.

“King showed no remorse then and no remorse tonight,” Taylor said. “His execution is a just punishment for his actions.”