US measles cases reach their highest since 2000

AFP, NEW YORK

The US has recorded 695 cases of measles this year, the most of any year since the disease was declared eliminated at the turn of the century, officials said on Wednesday, ahead of a campaign to reinforce the message that vaccines are safe.

The surge comes amid a growing global movement against inoculation, with an estimated 169 million children missing out on the vital first dose of the measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017, a UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) report said.

UNICEF found the US topping the list of high-income countries where children had not received their first round of immunization, at more than 2.5 million.

It was followed by France and Britain, with more than 600,000 and 500,000 unvaccinated infants respectively over the same period.

The new tally of US cases confirmed by US authorities surpassed the previous high of 667 reached in 2014.

Resurgence of the highly contagious disease that was once eradicated is linked to the growing anti-vaccine movement in richer nations, which the WHO has identified as a major global health threat.

The anti-vax phenomenon has adherents across Western countries, but is particularly high-profile in the US, fueled by medically baseless claims spread on social media.

“The high number of cases in 2019 is primarily the result of a few large outbreaks — one in Washington state and two large outbreaks in New York that started in late 2018,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

People infected with the virus brought it to the US from Israel and Ukraine and passed it on to members of their communities, many of whom had not been vaccinated.

Although New York and Washington state have been the main areas affected, cases have been found in 22 states.

“A significant factor contributing to the outbreaks in New York is misinformation in the communities about the safety of the measles/mumps/rubella vaccine,” the centers said.

“Measles vaccines are among the most extensively studied medical products we have, and their safety has been firmly established over many years,” US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a separate statement.

He added that next week, National Infant Immunization Week, his department plans to carry out “a comprehensive campaign to reinforce the message that vaccines are safe and effective.”

In New York City, an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn has been hardest hit. They were infected by visitors from Israel, where an outbreak of began a year ago.

Earlier this month, New York’s mayor declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn, ordering all residents to be vaccinated.

The New York county of Rockland declared a similar emergency last month.

Washington state’s Clark County has seen the outbreak concentrated among a Russian-speaking community.

After a child brought the virus back from Ukraine in December last year, it spread to 74 other people, mostly children, through schools, supermarkets and a bowling alley.

Washington, in the country’s northwest, declared in January a state of emergency over its outbreak of the airborne infection that causes fever, coughing and rashes that can be deadly in rare cases.

Worldwide, measles cases rose 300 percent in the first three months of this year compared with the same period last year, the UN said.