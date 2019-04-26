Sudanese brass quit after deal struck with protesters

AFP, KHARTOUM

Three members of Sudan’s ruling military council on Wednesday resigned after it said it reached “agreement on most demands” with protest leaders, who have called for a million-strong march to demand a civilian government.

The 10-member military council had invited the protest leaders for a meeting after the leaders suspended talks with the army rulers on Sunday.

“We have an agreement on most demands presented in the document of the Alliance for Freedom and Change,” military council spokesman Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi told reporters after the meeting between the council and leaders of the umbrella group leading the protest movement.

He did not elaborate on the key demand of handing power to a civilian government, but said there “were no big disputes.”

One of the protest leaders who attended the meeting, Ahmed al-Rabia, said the two sides had also agreed to form a joint committee, but did not say for what.

Minutes later in a separate statement the military council announced that three members of the ruling body had resigned.

They were Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin, Lieutenant General Jalaluddin al-Sheikh and Lieutenant General al-Tayieb Babikir.

Wednesday’s late night developments came as Siddiq Farouk, one of the leaders of the protests, told reporters that the demonstrators were “preparing for a general strike” if the military council refused to hand power to a civilian administration.

He also said that a “million-strong march” is planned, confirming a call for the mammoth protest yesterday by the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that initially launched protests against then-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in December last year.

For the first time, Sudanese judges said they would join an ongoing sit-in outside army headquarters “to support change and for an independent judiciary.”

The demonstrations initially began in the central town of Atbara on Dec. 19 against a decision by al-Bashir’s government to triple bread prices.

They swiftly turned into nationwide rallies against his rule and that of the military council that took his place.