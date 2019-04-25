Critics slam US over weak UN rape-in-war resolution

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege on Tuesday called for justice for victims of sexual violence in conflict zones, as the UN Security Council approved a watered-down resolution largely stripped of substance by the US and Russia.

The vote on the German-drafted resolution was held after intense last-minute negotiations and additional changes in wording.

Thirteen countries voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

Both those countries said they opposed sexual violence in conflicts, but denounced “lax interpretations” in the text and a “manipulated” struggle to create new UN structures and “override” mandates already approved.

France vehemently criticized the US for threatening to use its veto over a reference in the text to reproductive rights, seen by Washington as an encouragement of abortion.

Speaking before the vote, Murad and Mukwege decried the international community’s failure to act.

“Not a single person has been charged for sexual slavery,” Murad said, speaking at the UN about massacres of her Yazidi community by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

“The hopes of an entire generation have been destroyed,” the Iraqi rights activist said, speaking of the “collective failure” of the international community to intervene.

“We give speeches at the UN, but no real measures have been taken [in terms of obtaining justice] and nothing has been done,” she said.

Mukwege, a Congolese doctor who shared last year’s Nobel with Murad, asked: “What is the international community waiting for to give justice for the victims?”

He also called for the establishment of national and international courts to try the perpetrators of sexual violence in conflicts.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who represents Murad and other Yazidi victims, denounced the weak international response.

She accused the US and Russia of opposing a judicial system to hold the perpetrators of these crimes to account, as has been done for past horrors committed in Bosnia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, or at the Nuremberg trials after World War II.

“If we don’t act now, it will be too late,” Clooney said, pointing to the thousands of Islamic State group militants currently being held. “I agree that we are facing an epidemic of sexual violence, and I believe that justice is the antidote.”

The German text initially sought to establish a formal working group, set up a mechanism to help bring to justice those responsible and develop victims’ protection by giving formal recognition to their sexual and reproductive rights.

China, Russia and the US opposed the mechanism, the working group was scrapped and Washington threatened a veto if the text spoke of reproductive rights.

“We deplore that the veto threats were brandished by permanent members of the council to challenge 25 years of gains in favor of women’s rights in situations of armed conflict,” French Ambassador to the UN Francois Delattre said after the vote.

US President Donald Trump’s administration last month toughened a ban on the use of taxpayer money to support abortion overseas and has stepped up its dispute with the International Criminal Court.

Delattre expressed dismay “that a state has demanded the removal of a reference to sexual and reproductive health, which has been approved” in previous resolutions.