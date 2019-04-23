Agencies

EGYPT

Arab League gives PA funds

The Arab League has pledged to pay US$100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority (PA) to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers in February. “We confirm that Arab countries will support the Palestinian state’s budget... (to) resist the political and financial pressure it faces,” the league said on Sunday following a meeting in Cairo. Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA, but is witholding US$138 million in transfers over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis.

CHINA

Demand for trio’s release

About 100 workers suffering from a work-related disease have signed a petition demanding the release of three activists in Shenzhen. Wei Zhili (危志力) and Ke Chengbing (柯成冰), editors of a labor rights news site that reported on the workers’ cases, were arrested last month for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” while Yang Zhengjun (楊鄭君), editor-in-chief of the iLabour news site, has been in police detention since January. Hundreds of migrant workers last year protested for compensation in Shenzhen after contracting the lung disease silicosis.

NIGERIA

Two dead in resort attack

Two people were killed and four tourists abducted in an attack by armed gunmen on a Kajuru Castle resort in northwestern Kaduna state on Friday night, police said on Sunday. Briton Faye Mooney, who worked for the aid agency Mercy Corps, and a Nigerian man believed to be her partner, were gunned down by the attackers, police said. They were part of a tour group from Lagos.

CYPRUS

Police probe killings link

Police are probing a possible serial killer after two women were found murdered and dumped in a mine shaft and a six-year-old child is still missing. The victims were discovered in the space of a week at an abandoned mine about 30km west of Nicosia. One has been identified as a 39-year-old woman from the Philippines who disappeared in May last year along with her six-year-old daughter. A second victim, found late on Saturday, is thought to be a 28-year-old from the Philippines who was also reported missing last year. Both women were working on the island. A 35-year-old army officer is in custody on suspicion of killing all three.

AUSTRALIA

Father, son die in rescue

A father and son lifesaving team drowned on Sunday while trying to save a tourist swept out to sea near the Twelve Apostles, a set of 12 limestone stacks off the Victoria state coast, officials said yesterday. Ross Powell, 71, and his son Andrew, 32, died after their lifesaving boat overturned in high swells during the rescue of a 30-year-old man. He was winched from the water alongside a third lifesaver from the boat, who was seriously injured, by a rescue helicopter and taken to hospital, Victoria Police said.

PHILIPPINES

Earthquake kills at least five

Five people were killed when at least two buildings collapsed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked areas around Manila yesterday afternoon, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told ABS-CBN television. Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, she said. The quake sent thousands of office workers dashing out of buildings in Manila.