Tensions rise in Sudan after breakdown of talks

AP, KHARTOUM

Tensions escalated yesterday after talks broke down between Sudanese protesters and the country’s military rulers amid indications the army could move in to break up the demonstration in the capital, Khartoum.

The protesters, who have been rallying outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, have demanded a swift handover of power to civilian rule after the military earlier this month ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir after four months of street protests against his 30-year rule.

A military council, which took over after al-Bashir’s ouster and arrest, yesterday called for the “immediate opening of the roads and removal of the barricades” around the sit-in in Khartoum.

It also asked that other roads, closed by similar protests across the country, be opened.

However, the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has led the months of protests against al-Bashir, vowed to carry on with its sit-in.

It also called for a march today and mass protests on Thursday when the organizers plan to announce their own transitional council in a challenge to the military’s.

The organizers on Sunday suspended talks with the military council, saying it failed to meet their demands.