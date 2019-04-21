Agencies

INDONESIA

Election duties kill officers

Nine police officers died while carrying out election-related duties last week, including some who collapsed from exhaustion. Others died in accidents and after getting sick, the Cabinet secretary said in a statement. The government on Wednesday deployed about 7.2 million poll workers to wrap up the world’s largest single-day democratic election in just six hours. More than 190 million people were registered to vote, with a turnout rate exceeding 80 percent. President Joko Widodo has claimed victory in the election, citing unofficial quick-count results.

SYRIA

IS kills 27 fighters

Islamic State (IS) extremists have killed 27 fighters in the desert, in what a monitoring group yesterday said was their deadliest operation since the fall of the “caliphate.” The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that four senior army officers were among the troops and allied militiamen killed in the desert east of Homs Governorate over the past 48 hours. The Amaq propaganda arm of IS said its fighters carried out the operation. Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said that it was the “biggest attack and the highest death toll among regime forces since the caliphate was declared defeated.”

LIBERIA

Snakes block Weah’s office

President George Weah has been barred from his office for five days by two black snakes that slithered into the building last week, authorities said on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs building where Weah has his office must be fumigated to chase out the reptiles, which showed up near the ground-floor elevator on Wednesday. A ministry statement said that all operations, including the issuance of passports and visas, were suspended until Wednesday owing to the presence of toxic fumes. “Indeed, the fumigation exercise was triggered by the presence of the snakes,” presidential spokesman Smith Tobay said.

TURKEY

Suspected UAE spies nabbed

The government has arrested two men suspected of spying for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is probing whether they are tied to Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Friday. The two were formally detained by authorities as part of an investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into alleged spying by the UAE, Anadolu reported. The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper reported that the two suspects were on Monday arrested in a joint operation by police and intelligence services. The pair, both UAE citizens, had been in contact with an individual who was under surveillance in the Khashoggi case, the paper reported.

UNITED STATES

Couple wed at baggage claim

Proving that life and love can be a carousel, a couple was yesterday to marry at the Ohio airport baggage claim where they met 12 years ago. Michelle Belleau’s boss sent her to pick up Ron Peterson at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2007. A long-distance relationship developed, with Belleau in Cleveland, Ohio, and Peterson in Los Angeles. They were to marry at a spot that Belleau said “couldn’t be more perfect,” the Plain Dealer reported. Belleau said that airports became happy and sad places for the couple as they would reunite and then too quickly have to depart. Southwest Airlines agreed to move arriving bags to another carousel to make way for the ceremony.