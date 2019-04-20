Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Man saves son from dingoes

Paramedics said that a father saved his 14-month-old son from dingoes that dragged the boy from a campsite. The boy had deep cuts on his head from the attack on Fraser Island in Queensland state, paramedic Ben du Toit said. The family was sleeping when a dingo entered their camper and the parents awoke to their son’s cries, the sound fading as he was dragged away, Du Toit said. The father ran outside and fought off several dingoes to rescue his son. Frank Bertoli, a pilot for RACQ Life Flight, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the parents’ “quick thinking” probably saved the boy from more severe injuries. The boy was airlifted to a hospital early yesterday.

MEXICO

Ai commemorates students

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s (艾未未) interest in studying human rights around the world led to his meeting with relatives of the 43 college students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014. That encounter led, in turn, to his new exhibit in the capital. Ai has lived under house arrest in China and faced censorship because of his activism, even as his fame led to major exhibits in leading international museums. Ai chose a local university museum to mount his exhibit dedicated to the case of the students from the teachers’ college at Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state. He used students to assemble Legos into big, colorful portraits of the 43 missing young people.

SOUTH AFRICA

Church roof collapse kills 13

The roof of a church collapsed during mass near the eastern city of Durban, killing 13 people and injuring at least 16, officials said yesterday. The accident happened on Thursday evening in the town of Dlangubo, north of Durban, after heavy rains. “The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night... At this point we have a total of 13 fatalities,” said Lennox Mabaso, spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal Province’s traditional affairs department. “Such a tragedy. 13 fatalities 16 people treated by paramedics,” Robert McKenzie, spokesman for the provincial emergency services, said on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

Paddleboarder convicted

A paddleboarder has been convicted of assault for hitting a surfer with his paddle during an argument over a wave off the southern California coast. KNSD-TV reported that Paul Konen was on Thursday convicted in San Diego and could now face up to seven years in prison. Konen attacked surfer Kevin Eslinger in June last year at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego during an argument over a wave, prosecutors said. Eslinger was struck so hard that he suffered brain damage and still has speech problems, authorities said. The defense said that Konen acted in self-defense.