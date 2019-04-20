Trump tried to choke Russia probe: Mueller

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump sought the removal of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, discouraged witnesses from cooperating with prosecutors and prodded aides to mislead the public on his behalf, according to a hugely anticipated report from Mueller that details multiple efforts the president made to curtail a Russia probe he feared would cripple his administration.

Trump’s attempts to seize control of the investigation and directions to others on how to influence it, “were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the president declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote in a two-volume, 448-page redacted report.

In one particularly dramatic moment, Mueller reported that Trump was so agitated at the special counsel’s appointment on May 17, 2017, that he slumped back in his chair and said: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.”

With that, Trump set out to save himself.

In June of that year, Trump directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to call US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the probe, and say that Mueller must be ousted because he had conflicts of interest, Mueller wrote.

McGahn refused — deciding that he would sooner resign than trigger a potential crisis akin to the Saturday Night Massacre of firings during the Watergate era.

Two days later, the president made another attempt to alter the course of the investigation, meeting with former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and dictating a message for him to relay to then-US attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The message: Sessions would publicly call the investigation “very unfair” to the president, declare Trump did nothing wrong and say Mueller should limit his probe to “investigating election meddling for future elections.” The message was never delivered.

The report’s bottom line largely tracked the findings revealed in US Attorney General William Barr’s four-page memo released a month ago — no collusion with Russia, but no clear verdict on obstruction — but it added new layers of detail about Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation.

Looking ahead, both sides were already using the findings to amplify well-rehearsed arguments about Trump’s conduct, with Republicans casting him as a victim of harassment and Democrats depicting the president as stepping far over the line to derail the investigation.

The US Department of Justice released its redacted version of the report about 90 minutes after Barr offered his own final assessment of the findings at a testy news conference.

The release represented a moment of closure nearly two years in the making, but also the starting bell for a new round of partisan warfare.

A defiant Trump pronounced it “a good day” and tweeted an image that read: “Game Over” in a typeface mimicking the Game of Thrones logo.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that it was time to move on from Democrats’ effort to “vilify a political opponent.”

The California lawmaker said the report failed to deliver the “imaginary evidence” incriminating Trump that Democrats had sought.

However, Democrats cried foul over Barr’s pre-emptive news conference and said that the report revealed troubling details about Trump’s conduct in the White House.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that “one thing is clear: Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice while Mueller’s report appears to undercut that finding.”