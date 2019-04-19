Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Porn rules implemented

Britain on Wednesday said it would become the first country in the world to introduce age-verification to access online pornography. The new law, which comes into force on July 15, requires commercial providers of Internet pornography to check on users’ ages to ensure that they are 18 or older. “Adult content is currently far too easy for children to access online,” Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries Margot James said in a statement, hailing the mandatory scheme as “a world-first.” Web sites that fail to implement the verification technology could have payment services withdrawn or be blocked for British users, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said. Research conducted as part of that outreach found that 88 percent of parents with children aged seven to 17 supported new controls, the department said, adding that the range of checks to be carried out by providers would be “rigorous” and go beyond users entering their date of birth or ticking a box.

PORTUGAL

Bus accident kills tourists

Twenty-nine German tourists were killed when their bus spun off the road and tumbled down a slope before crashing into a house on the island of Madeira. Drone footage of the aftermath of the accident showed the badly mangled wreckage of the bus resting precariously on its side against a building on a hillside, the vehicle’s roof partially crushed and front window smashed. Rescue workers attended to injured passengers among the undergrowth where the bus came to rest, some of them bearing bloodied head bandages and bloodstained clothes, others appearing to be more seriously hurt.

TURKEY

Ancient urine reveals past

Studying the traces of urine of sheep and goats is giving archeologists a glimpse into the domestication of the animals in a village 10,000 years ago. The innovative approach has provided new understanding of the transition from hunting and gathering to farming and herding by residents at the site called Asikli Hoyuk. The study by an international team of archeologists and geologists was published on in the journal Science Advances. The researchers studied salts from urine that was trapped in layers of sediment beneath the village to determine how much was produced by sheep or goats. The villagers appeared to have only had a few animals during the first hundred years of settlement at the dawn of the Neolithic era, but between 10,400 and 9,700 years ago, the amount of urine increased by a factor of 10 to 1,000. Eventually, there were more sheep and goats than people.

ARGENTINA

Dinosaur remains found

A site containing the 220-million-year-old fossilized remains of nearly a dozen dinosaurs has been discovered in western Argentina, researchers said on Wednesday. “There are almost 10 different individuals, it’s a mass of bones, there’s practically no sediment,” said Ricardo Martinez, a paleontologist from the University of San Juan. “It’s very impressive.” The fossils are about 220 million years old, belonging to “an era of which we know little,” Martinez said. “This discovery is doubly important because there are at least seven or eight individuals of dicynodonts, the ancestors of mammals, the size of an ox,” he said. He said there were also remains of archosaurs, reptiles that could be the ancestors of great crocodiles “that we do not know about yet.” The find was discovered in September last year in San Juan Province.