Opponent named Istanbul mayor, objection pending

AP, ANKARA

Turkish authorities on Wednesday confirmed the opposition’s candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, as the mayor of Istanbul, ending more than two weeks of recounts of the March 31 vote demanded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.

However, all eyes were turned toward Turkey’s top electoral body, which has yet to consider a ruling party request for the vote to be invalidated and for the election to be repeated.

Imamoglu received a certificate confirming his win by a slim margin in Istanbul against the ruling party candidate, former Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim, hours after a final appeal was rejected.

Large crowds of supporters chanting “Mayor Ekrem” gathered outside a courthouse, where the 48-year-old former district mayor was given his certificate, as well as outside the municipality, where he formally took over the city hall.

“We are aware of the needs of the city. We know the citizens’ requests and we will immediately begin to serve them,” Imamoglu told supporters.

He called on the Turkish Supreme Electoral Board to terminate the uncertainty over the election with “sensitivity and rapidly.”

Erdogan’s party lost control of Ankara and Istanbul, where the party had repeatedly contested results.

Citing alleged widespread irregularities, the ruling party on Tuesday filed an “extraordinary objection,” asking the board to cancel the Istanbul election. If accepted, elections in Istanbul could be repeated on June 2.

The party maintains that the elections were marred by “organized irregularity” and has submitted three suitcases of documents purportedly detailing fraud to the electoral board.

The opposition Republican People’s Party said that the final count gave Imamoglu a 13,700-vote lead over Yildirim. That difference narrowed from the initial 25,000 votes announced before a series of recounts.

The opposition party said that the ruling party’s objections to the results lack credible evidence. It also pointed at ruling-party statements prior to the elections reassuring the safety of the polls and rejecting the possibility of fraud.

Ankara and Istanbul had been held by Erdogan’s conservative, religious-based party and its predecessor for 25 years.

Erdogan’s rise to power began as Istanbul mayor in 1994 and he has repeated numerous times in pre-election rallies: “Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey” and “Whoever loses Istanbul, loses Turkey.”