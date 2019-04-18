Agencies

MYANMAR

Thousands freed in amnesty

The government yesterday began releasing more than 9,000 prisoners from jails, after President Win Myint announced an amnesty on the first day of the traditional New Year. In a statement posted on Facebook, he said that 9,353 prisoners, including 16 foreigners, had been pardoned “as a gesture of marking the Myanmar New Year, for the peace and pleasure of the people, and taking into consideration humanitarian concerns.” Authorities were continuing to scrutinize remaining prisoners “who should be pardoned,” he said.

JAPAN

Students told to make drugs

A Matsuyama University pharmacology professor could face up to 10 years in jail after allegedly getting his students to produce ecstasy, health officials said yesterday. The 61-year-old allegedly got his pupils to make MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — in 2013 and another so-called “designer drug” 5F-QUPIC last year. He reportedly told investigators he was aiming to further the “education” of his pharmaceutical sciences students, an official said. By law, a researcher needs a license from regional authorities to manufacture narcotics for academic purposes.

AUSTRALIA

Pet stag kills owner

A Victoria state man was killed yesterday and his wife critically injured when they were attacked by their pet deer on a rural property in Moyhu. The 46-year-old man entered the stag’s enclosure to feed it, and his wife followed after hearing a commotion and was also attacked, police Sergeant Paul Pursell said. Their teenage son reportedly hit the deer with a lump of wood to save his mother. Police shot the deer, a cross between a red deer and an elk, before a paramedic treated the couple, Pursell said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Hammond to attend forum

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond later this month plans to attend meetings in China to discuss the country’s centerpiece international economic plans, Her Majesty’s Treasury said. Hammond in 2017 attended a Belt and Road Initiative forum to discuss the mammoth project, which envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) new Silk Road initiative has been controversial, particularly in Washington, which views it as a way to spread Chinese influence abroad and saddle countries with unsustainable debt. The Treasury said that Hammond would also discuss British-China bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

CANADA

Conservatives win in Alberta

Opposition conservatives on Tuesday won a clear victory in provincial elections in oil-rich Alberta, in a setback for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his environmental policies just six months ahead of national polls. The United Conservative Party won a large majority in the legislature, with Jason Kenney set to become Alberta premier, local media projections showed. Kenney, a minister in the government of Trudeau’s predecessor, Stephen Harper, is to unseat the leftist New Democrats led by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. “I look forward to working with whomever wins the [Alberta] election,” Trudeau said, but warned: “It is impossible in the 21st century to have a plan for the economy without having a plan for the environment.”

UNITED STATES

Liu’s accuser files lawsuit

A woman who said she that was raped by JD.com founder Richard Liu (劉強東) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the billionaire and his company, alleging that he and other wealthy Chinese executives coerced her to drink during a dinner in the hours before she was attacked. Liu Jingyao, a student at the University of Minnesota, claims that the tycoon forced himself upon her in his vehicle after the dinner and later raped her at her apartment. The lawsuit seeks damages of more than US$50,000. Richard Liu, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site, was arrested on Aug. 31 last year in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape and released within hours. Prosecutors in December last year announced that he would face no criminal charges because the case had “profound evidentiary problems” and that it was unlikely they could prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.