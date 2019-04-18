Saudi Arabian court adjourns hearing for women activists

AFP, RIYADH

A Saudi Arabian court yesterday postponed a hearing in the trial of 11 women activists that has drawn international censure, officials said, just days after campaigners reported a new crackdown on their supporters.

The activists, among them Loujain al-Hathloul, who has accused her interrogators of sexual abuse and torture during nearly one year in custody, face charges that include contact with foreign media, diplomats and human rights groups.

A panel of three judges at the Riyadh Criminal Court had been expected to examine their response to the charges, which was submitted by the women earlier this month.

However, police at the courthouse turned away Western media and diplomats — already barred from attending previous sessions — saying that the hearing had been postponed.

No explanation was given and it remains unclear when the trial is to resume.

“We learn that the #WomensRightsDefenders trial did not take place today, for reasons that are not known,” ALQST, a London-based human rights group, said on Twitter.

The Saudi Arabian government has so far not publicly commented on the latest crackdown, the first since journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October last year.

“The Saudi authorities must end this misery for the women activists and their families — they must immediately release them and drop the ridiculous charges against them,” Amnesty International Middle East campaigns director Samah Hadid said. “The world is watching the trial and will keep up the pressure until the women are released.”

Several of the defendants are considering asking the judges to call the foreign contacts named in their charge sheets — including journalists and diplomats — to testify in the trial, a source with knowledge of the hearings said.