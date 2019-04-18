Fear of army as Sudan protesters toughen stand

AFP, KHARTOUM

Sudanese protesters on Tuesday hardened their demand that the military men in power quickly step down and make way for civilian rule, refusing to budge from their sit-in outside army headquarters.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s new military ruler, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, in another apparent concession to the protesters, fired prosecutor general Omer Ahmed Mohamed.

“Freedom, peace, justice,” read banners carried by hundreds of University of Khartoum academics who marched to the protest site, demanding that the transitional military council resign.

Pro-democracy demonstrators fear that the army is seeking to hijack the street revolution that on Thursday last week ended the three-decade reign of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled by top commanders.

The festive mood of the protesters has grown more tense amid fears that the army will try to clear the demonstrators with force.

Witnesses said that several army vehicles had surrounded the area and troops were removing the barricades that demonstrators had put up as a security measure.

Vehicles carrying paramilitary forces deployed on a bridge that connects the protest site with north Khartoum, a witness said.

State television later showed extensive footage of the protests, something that never happened during al-Bashir’s rule.

“The army will try to make another attempt to disperse the protesters because it is under huge pressure,” demonstrator Ahmed Najdih said. “But we are not going anywhere. We will not lose our patience. We know what happened in Egypt and we don’t want that to happen to us.”

In neighboring Egypt, the Arab Spring revolution in 2011 toppled former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and replaced him with Mohamed Morsi, only for him to be overthrown in 2013 by then-army chief, now Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Protest leaders in Sudan have gradually toughened their approach toward the military council, as policy announcements from its uniformed officers have multiplied.

As weekend talks on the transition failed to make headway, protest leaders who initially demanded a “swift” handover to civilian rule began demanding first an “immediate” handover, then the military council’s dissolution.

The protesters have highlighted their sacrifices in murals painted outside army headquarters of some of the more than 60 of their comrades killed in clashes with the security forces.

The military council has pledged that individuals implicated in killing protesters would be held to account and that demonstrators detained under a state of emergency imposed by the president during his final weeks in power would be freed.

It has held briefings with Western diplomats and sent an envoy to the African Union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa before it met on Sudan on Monday.

However, the 55-member union stood by its longstanding opposition to all military coups, giving the military council just 15 days to hand over to civilian rule or face suspension from the body.

In a bid to woo Western opinion, the military council has backtracked on its position toward longstanding warrants for al-Bashir’s arrest issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Having initially refused to deliver al-Bashir or any other Sudanese abroad for prosecution, a member of the council on Monday said that the decision would be up to a civilian government.