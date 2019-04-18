Activity spotted at N Korea nuclear site

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Satellite images from last week show movement at North Korea’s main nuclear site that could be associated with the reprocessing of radioactive material into bomb fuel, a US think tank said on Tuesday.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said in a report that satellite imagery of North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear site from Friday last week showed five specialized railcars near its uranium enrichment facility and radiochemistry laboratory.

It said their movement could indicate the transfer of radioactive material.

“In the past, these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns,” the report said. “The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign.”

The US Department of State declined to comment on intelligence matters, but a source familiar with US government assessments said that while US experts thought the movements could possibly be related to reprocessing, they were doubtful it was significant nuclear activity.

Jenny Town, a North Korea expert at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, said that if reprocessing was taking place, it would be a significant given US-North Korean talks in the past year and the failure to reach an agreement on the future of Yongbyon in Hanoi.

“Because there wasn’t an agreement with North Korea on Yongbyon, it would be interesting timing if they were to have started something so quickly after Hanoi,” she said.

The Hanoi talks collapsed after US President Donald Trump proposed a “big deal” in which sanctions on the North would be lifted if it handed over all its nuclear weapons and fissile material to the US. He rejected partial denuclearization steps offered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Town said any new reprocessing work at Yongbyon would emphasize the importance of the facility in North Korea’s nuclear program.

“It would underscore that it is an active facility that does increase North Korea’s fissile material stocks to increase its arsenal,” she said.